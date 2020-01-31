Why it's not a good thing that Ellen gave the kid who was told to cut his dreadlocks a $20,000 scholarship

People love stories like this, and it’s easy to see why.

DeAndre Arnond is a Texas high school senior, and he was told by his school administration that he has to cut his dreadlocks if he wants to walk at graduation. That’s stupid. There’s no reason Arnold shouldn’t be able to walk with the dreads.

And Ellen DeGeneres took up his cause, publicly urging the school to change its position and even having Arnold on her show. And that’s when she surprised everyone with a move sure to earn lots of applause and social media loves: She told Arnold she had decided to give him a $20,000 college scholarship.

Needless to say he was blown away by the generous gesture, and Ellen is getting almost universal acclaim for her act of generosity.

Well, almost universal. There is at least one dissenter who believes this is not a good thing at all. And that dissenter is me.

TRENDING: CNN Gives Us 2020's 'Deplorables' Moment

My objection is not based on the fact that I doubt the value of college, although I do. And it’s not based on some some of rhetorical question like: “What if he doesn’t want to go to college?” For the sake of this discussion I’ll just assume he does and he’s very grateful to get the scholarship.

But my problem with it is this: Arnold was not the victim of anything so awful that it warrants him receiving such a gigantic consolation prize. DeGeneres and many others are acting like the school’s idiotic directive to Arnond was the greatest indignity in the history of the world, and that he needs to be coddled and put through therapy in order to survive it.

Nothing of the sort has happened here. Arnold was on the receiving end of a stupid and pointless command from his school authorities. What elementary, middle or high school student hasn’t had to deal with that at some point? All have. School is stupid. School rules are stupid. School authorities are stupid.

You’re surrounded by stupidity every moment of the day when you’re at school, and that certainly includes rules about your clothing, your hairstyle and all kinds of other strictly aesthetic things that matter not a whit but receive lots of attention in a school.

Should Ellen have given DeAndre Arnold this scholarship? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

The correct response for DeAndre Arnold to his school’s pronouncement is to shake his head, maybe do a facepalm, and then make a decision between cutting the dreads or skipping graduation. Personally I’d skip and go to a baseball game, but he can make his own decisions.

But DeGeneres is treating him like an infant, assuring him gently, “We’re here for you.” Here for him? Why? For what? Because some power-hungry principal told him to cut his hair? That’s not the sort of thing that requires anyone to be “here for you.” That’s when a parent has cancer or you’re getting arrested. It’s not when some idiot tells you to cut your hair.

Giving Arnold a $20,000 scholarship over something this inconsequential sends a message to every other kid that age: When you suffer any indignity, no matter how trivial, you should expect massive compensation and widespread sympathy. And the problem is that the world doesn’t work that way. You’re going to suffer indignities on a daily basis if you make the slightest effort to make an impact on the world. One of the most important things you can learn is how not to overreact to these daily indignities.

Yet Ellen has decided to engage in the most massive overreaction to an indignity in the history of the world. I realize she needs to please her audience, which loves this stuff, and that $20,000 is couch cushion change for her. But she’d be doing more for DeAndre Arnold if she told him to buck up and learn to rise above such nonsense.

People can be ridiculous and they can treat you in ridiculous ways. Get ready for it. And don’t start thinking someone owes you a gigantic present every time it happens. Because as soon as you start thinking like that, you’re done.

I hope he does well with his scholarship, but it should never have been given to him.