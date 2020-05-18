Not much of the media is trustworthy, but here's how you can find the ones who are

By now most people realize that not all news is credible. In fact, a lot of it is not even news. Much of it is a reporter’s slant or an editorial bigwig trying to influence public opinion.

Example! Republicans clinched two major victories in special elections last Tuesday in California and Wisconsin. These wins were completely ignored by ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN.

The Democrats and the liberals were not happy that they lost two special election seats to Republicans, and their liberal cheerleaders at these major networks are not going to rub salt in the wound by actually talking about it.

It has long been this way with the major networks, but it was a bigger problem in the days when we had no alternatives. Today news is not only the networks. It is also the many options available to us in the digital space. Since we already know the liberal slant of the networks, it’s up to us to find digital news sources we trust.

Yet that is not an easy task either. I am amazed at the number of digital sites that are deceptive and downright dishonest. Last week a site sent me an unsolicited notification that Clint Eastwood had died.

Fortunately for Clint, it was a lie. He is 89 years of age and still active directing and producing movies. I suppose he will leave us some day, but I’m not going to rely on this site to get that news.

Now how people like this get our supposedly private contact information is another question entirely, but they get it and they know will never be able to trace how they did so. But this is a pretty good clue if you want to judge someone’s credibility in the news business: If they got your e-mail or your phone number through less-than-honest means, there’s a pretty good chance their reporting is no more trustworthy.

I have found five news sources I trust. I trust them because they do a good job of sourcing their information, and telling us who their sources are. And their reporting consistently proves to be accurate. Even so, I cross-check them against each other before I assume what they’re saying is correct. Even honest sources sometimes make the mistake of trusting the wrong people and getting things wrong, so these days you can never be too careful.

I don’t know if the major news networks were ever completely trustworthy, but there was a time when they at least placed some value on being fair and accurate. Today it seems they have become even less credible as they try to fight back against the digital competitors technology has unleashed on them. CNN always leaned left. Now it’s a full-on propaganda machine. The same is true of MSNBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post.

These legacy media outlets seem to think it’s their job to respond to the new players in the digital space, and to reflexively attack everything that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth. That means you need to pay attention to their agenda rather than just receive what they’re telling you as valid information.

I encourage you to undertake the same kind of process in finding news sources you can trust. Check their record of accuracy. Check to see if they name their sources, and if their sources are good. Pay attention to whether they always slant the news to one side.

If you can find a handful of reliable news sources, great. But be careful. There are so many deceptive methods of “reporting” these days, it takes a lot of work to choose your news, and to determine what’s true.