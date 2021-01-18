Notice From 250 in 'Literary Community': We'll Cancel Any Publisher Who Gives a Trump Staffer a Book Deal

Who would you think would be most interested in maintaining free expression in the publishing industry? Oh, maybe . . . authors, editors and literary agents? People like that? Maybe they would be the ones who would recognize the principle of open and accessible channels of expression regardless of viewpoint?

You’d think they of all people would understand the peril, particularly to themselves and their industry, of trying to censor certain people based on viewpoint or association.

You’d think that, but you’d be wrong:

More than 250 authors, editors, agents, professors and others in the American literary community signed an open letter this week opposing any publisher that signs book deals with President Donald Trump or members of his administration. Former DC Comics president Paul Levitz, journalist Sarah Weinman and “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng are among signatories to the letter, written by novelist Barry Lyga and titled “No Book Deals for Traitors.”

“We all love book publishing, but we have to be honest — our country is where it is in part because publishing has chased the money and notoriety of some pretty sketchy people, and has granted those same people both the imprimatur of respectability and a lot of money through sweetheart book deals,” the letter read. “We affirm that participation in the administration of Donald Trump must be considered a uniquely mitigating criterion for publishing houses when considering book deals.

“Consequently, we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses.”

Who couldn’t play this game too? We’ll take a shot. What if we said the following? “No participant in an administration that released billions to the terrorists in Iran, ran interference for Kayla Mueller’s murderers and scoffed at people of faith should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal.”

See? We can do it too.

By the way, we have a question: Do the signatories intend for this to apply to all members of the Trump Administration? Or are they willing to make an exception for insider accounts that slam the president and purport to reveal juicy and embarrassing details about his actions behind the scenes?

Because if you were part of Team Trump, you were part of Team Trump. A bestselling book is going to make you money. Is that only a problem if you’re making the case for the administration’s actions and positions? Inquiring minds want to know.

Then again, maybe this threat is emptier than it appears on the surface. When asked what the signatories will actually do if any publisher dares to sign any Trump alumni to a book deal, the answer is: “Each person will act to the dictates of their conscience and to the extent they are able to effect change.”

Oh. Sound rather ad hoc to us. And yet we’ve all seen how easily large corporations – especially high-profile ones – are intimidated by public pressure. The New York Times fired its op-ed editor for publishing an op-ed by Republican Senator Tom Cotton. The Atlantic fired Kevin Williamson after only a few days when the Twitter left blew a gasket.

But let’s get back to the notion of “our beloved publishing houses.” To the extent that publishing houses are beloved, it’s because they provide such a powerful forum for the dissemination of all ideas, not just the ones pre-approved by the culture mob of the moment. If the track record of the Trump presidency is so unambiguously monstrous, the left shouldn’t be afraid of letting those who are part of it speak in their own defense. That’s how things usually work in this country.

Or maybe they’re afraid that, given the opportunity to explain their side, some of Team Trump might actually prove persuasive. The story of the Trump presidency is a decidedly mixed bag, with plenty of policy triumphs (and policy failures as well) and far too many personal failings mucking up the works. Why shouldn’t the whole story be told, including the perspectives of the people who were on the inside day after day?

The political left has decided that its perspective, and only its perspective, is worthy of being heard. That is not the stance of people who are confident in their correctness. It’s the stance of people who want the debate to be over because they’re not sure they can win it if it’s actually allowed to go on.

I remember when “book burning” used to be one of the things that scared the left. I guess you can’t burn the book if you never allow it to be published in the first place.