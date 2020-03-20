Come on: China is no more an economic threat than the Soviet Union was

It’s hard to believe now, but there really was a time when people thought the Soviet Union posed a threat to us economically. Even in a repressive communist system, some people believed they could bury us with their command-and-control economy. Ronald Reagan knew better, and was able to bring the Soviets to their knees economically by simply outspending them in the military category.

A communist economy couldn’t keep up, and we bankrupted them into non-existence. It was arguably the greatest event of the 20th Century.

People’s memories are short, and now there are those who think China poses the same kind of threat they once saw in the Soviet Union. And they’re wrong for the same reasons.

Even at our weakest economic level, we are still way ahead of the Chinese economy. The per capita GDP of the United States, as of 2017, was $59,500. In China, it’s $8,800. It’s embarrassing to even make the comparison. It’s true that China has a lot more people than we do, but their economy is still much smaller even on a raw basis, and that’s before you consider the hit imposed by the coronavirus.

I do not know if the Chinese have been completely transparent or not. But economic facts don’t lie. We will know by the end of the second quarter how badly China’s economy has been hit by the virus. We’re going to take a hit too, but our economy had much more fundamental strength, and we can absord the blow – even though it will be difficult.

The biggest issue for the USA is to contain the pandemic. The president and his advisors are showing great calm and leadership in dealing with the crisis, even though most of the liberal media will not acknowledge that leadership.

China is not the greatest threat. The virus is the greatest threat.

The good news is that three companies (Moderna, BioNTech and CureVac) are testing a solution, and it appears promising. It may take some time, but the USA is showing resilience.

China is not a long-term economic threat. The only long-term threat to our economic strength is politicians who would abandon the system that’s worked for centuries – and replace it with the kind they used to have in the Soviet Union, and now have in China.