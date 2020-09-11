From now on, the only commemoration of 9/11 should be the destruction of terrorists

I hate 9/11 commemorations.

It’s not because I don’t want to remember. I do. It’s not because I think we shouldn’t honor the victims. We should.

I hate 9/11 commemorations because, by conducting them in the way we do, we have allowed 19 evil murderers to determine our agenda for one day a year, every year, forever.

We should stop that.

I am no longer interested in seeing flowers laid at Ground Zero. I do not want to hear any more church bell chimes. I have no patience left for any politician speeches solemnly declaring how our hearts are with the victims and their children or whatever.

TRENDING: Michigan questioner: NAFTA was bad for Michigan, so why did you support it? Biden: It's Bush's fault!

We’ve done that for 19 years. We should not do it for a 20th. (At least we didn’t make it a “national holiday” so appliance stores could implore us to “celebrate 9/11” by getting a new refrigerator. But still.)

Here’s what we should do instead: We should announce that this will be the last year we will have any 9/11 remembrance ceremonies. Instead, we should announce that from this point forward, on every 9/11, we will bomb 2,977 terrorist targets – one for every person who died on 9/11.

Who will determine what constitutes a terrorist? We will. It might be members of Hamas who fire missiles at Israel. It might be members of Islamic Jihad or Hezbollah who are stirring up trouble in the Middle East at the behest of Iran. It might be remnants of ISIS still trying to resurrect their caliphate in Mosul.

We decide who the terrorists are because they decided who to attack on 9/11. They didn’t first check to make sure the people on those planes, or the people in those buildings, were opposed to their agenda. They just killed them. So why do we have to check with anyone before we decide which terrorists to eliminate?

Should we commemorate 9/11 by destroying terrorists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

We don’t.

This is how we should commemorate 9/11 every year. Forever. If we get to the point where there are not enough terrorist left to pick out 2,977 targets, because we’ve already destroyed them all, then I guess we can stop. Of course, according to the left, every time we kill a terrorist we create 10 more. I’m not sure how or why they think it works this way, but if they’re right then we’ll have terrorists to bomb forever. We’ll be busy every 9/11 for a very long time.

This will help secure Israel’s security, although they’ll be fine either way because they have God’s protection. It will also help to stabilize the Middle East because, without terrorists to send on murder/suicide missions, Iran will have no influence.

But more basically, it will see us responding like Americans to the attack.

By the way, yes, we are the world’s policeman. Who else do you think is going to do the job? The United Nations? The EU? NATO?

RELATED: 'Some people did something' - 9/11 survivor tears into Ilhan Omar & 'the squad' during memorial ceremony

No. We do it. Because we’re the only ones who can and we’re the only ones who are serious about ridding the earth of murderous evil.

And we don’t do that with solemn ceremonies or flowers or songs or speeches. We do it by destroying evil. This is how we can make 9/11 worth observing – by actually accomplishing something each time the date rolls around.