Now even Obama is covering for the FBI by casting aspersions on Michael Flynn's vindication

Actually I shouldn’t say even Obama, as if it’s that surprising that he would weigh in. It’s unusual for a former president to comment about a matter like this, but Obama has a vested interest in discrediting the information we’re discovering about just how corrupt the FBI became on his watch.

We told you on Friday that the New York Times is feigning befuddlement over the dropping of charges against Michael Flynn. I have a hard time believing the Timesmen really don’t know why the Justice Department dropped this case. The information about FBI higher-ups trying to lure Flynn into a perjury trap as a way of getting to Donald Trump is too widespread to be missed, even if it’s not being emphasized by the legacy media.

The details of why this happened were actually in the Times’s story – albeit buried in the 16th paragraph. They know. They just don’t want to admit the FBI’s malfeasance under Comey and McCabe was really as serious as is now obvious.

When something happens that unmistakably demonstrates wrongdoing on the part of a Democratic administration, those of us who deal in truth have a tendency to think that even the Democrat/media complex will have to acknowledge what’s clear – if only because any attempt to deny it would make them look so absurd they wouldn’t dare risk it.

Imagine what idiots we feel like when, every single time, they come up with a narrative designed to prevent the public from seeing what’s plain as day.

So here we are, having learned that the Obama FBI broke all protocols for the purpose of trying to manufacture a crime and railroad an innocent man – all because they didn’t like the incoming president and wanted to find a way to discredit his administration. And here we are also having learned that FBI leaders knew they were doing wrong, but figured they could get away with it because the incoming administration was so disorganized. And having learned all this, it’s as clear as could be why the current Justice Department did the right thing and dropped charges against the aforementioned innocent man.

What does the Democrat/media complex do? Own up to the truth? Admit that the FBI on its watch was abusing its power in the service of a political agenda?

No, sillies. They’re not going to do that. They’re going to repackage the story as follows:

Guilty man gets off scot-free because he’s loyal to Trump! Rule of law in jeopardy!

The lefty media started pushing this narrative late last week, and it got a huge boost over the weekend when no less than Obama himself came out pushing it:

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama said in a web talk with members of the Obama Alumni Association.

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

This “rule of law” business is really rich coming from the guy whose DOJ and FBI consistently abused their positions to concoct non-existent scandals for the purpose of influencing a presidential election.

It was Obama’s FBI that whitewashed the Hillary e-mail investigation, telling us in no uncertain terms that she had violated a felony statute, then turning around and acting like it would be ridiculous to actually charge her for it.

It was Obama’s FBI that cooked up “Crossfire Hurricane” as Peter Strzok’s notorious “insurance policy” against Trump winning the election, and gave the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court the bogus Steele Dossier as justification for wiretapping Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

It was Obama’s FBI – specifically then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe – that leaked classified material to push this narrative even as the information being gathered made it clear there had been no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

It was Obama’s FBI that received the unmasked names of incoming Trump officials – who had done nothing wrong by reaching out to foreign counterparts with whom they would soon be working – and concocted a pretext to interrogate Michael Flynn based on the anachronistic Logan Act, which was passed in 1799 and has never been used to successfully prosecute a single person. And by the way, which Obama Administration official reviewed all those classified transcripts and illegally unmasked the names of the Americans who were involved with them? Looking at you, Samantha Power.

All this happened while Obama was president, Joe Biden was vice president, Loretta Lynch was attorney general and James Comey was FBI director. The more we learn about it, they more apparent it becomes that both the DOJ and the FBI were irredeemably corrupt during the Obama presidency. Just like the IRS with its targeting scandal, the DOJ and the FBI were being misused in the pursuit of political ends.

And it’s inconceivable that all this was going on and Barack Obama didn’t know about it. FBI agents claimed to be surprised that Obama personally took an interest in the Flynn case. They shouldn’t have been surprised. The entire nature of the FBI under Obama was because Obama wanted it that way.

The more the public comes to realize all this was happening, the more the gloss comes off the rose of the Obama presidency. In order to keep that from happening, Democrats and their media allies have taken to treating every criticism of the Obama DOJ and/or FBI as an “attack on federal law enforcement.”

If you point out all the bad things that Comey & Co. did under Obama, you’re not shining a light on government malfeasance. No, you’re a “conspiracy theorist” who’s trying to destroy the FBI!

That’s why Obama is pretending it’s nothing more than politics that Flynn finally got off the hook. He never should have been on the hook in the first place. He only pleaded guilty because Robert Mueller threatened his son. And contrary to Obama’s comment, he wasn’t even charged with perjury. He was charged with lying to the FBI, which is quite a trick because the FBI agents who interviewed him said they didn’t think he lied to them.

But Peter Strzok wouldn’t take that for an answer, because there was an agenda to be served. Now the imperative is to cover up that agenda and protect the historical image of Barack Obama. He must be pretty concerned about it, because he’s now personally taking part in the manipulation of the narrative.

The use of the FBI to harass innocent people for political purposes – and to invent crimes that were never committed – should be one of the biggest scandals in the history of this country. The only reason it is not is that the news media don’t want to treat it as such, because they favor the side that’s responsible for it.

But the dam is breaking, and it’s clear that Barack Obama is getting very nervous about it.