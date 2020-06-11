SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Now they've gone too far: A&E cancels LivePD

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 11, 2020 at 11:50am
Print

I don’t even know what to say about this. I’m afraid I’ll say something I shouldn’t.

It is apparently no longer acceptable in America to portray any police in a positive light. It’s not enough to say black lives matter, which they most definitely do at the very least. It’s no longer acceptable to advocate for steps to end police brutality, which we absolutely do.

No. Now the police are the enemy, and no one can see them doing good work, helping people or keeping their communities safe.

Two days ago the Paramount Network canceled Cops, which had been on the air in the United States for 31 years. That was stunning, but let’s be honest. Cops is not the rating juggernaut it once was. It wasn’t a radical programming decision.

LivePD, on the other hand, is the highest-rated show on cable, with its live-as-it-happens look at the work of law enforcement agencies across the country every Friday and Saturday night. The show is well produced and expertly presented by the team of Dan Abrams, Tom Morris Jr. and Tulsa Police Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin. There’s a reason it’s cable’s top show. It’s great.

TRENDING: Minneapolis police chief: I'm done dealing with the cop union

Today, A&E canceled it. Completely. It’s gone. Because it’s no longer OK to support police:

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E said in a statement to CNN. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them.”

Abrams is predictably incensed:

Should LivePD have been canceled?

Hopefully that “more to come” will be another network picking up the show. There is every reason that should happen. LivePD shows the realities of police work and helps people better understand what officers go through on a nightly basis. It’s allowed us to see stunning moments in real time and understand just how much skill and discipline is required to serve as a police officer.

LivePD was a vital asset to the discourse that goes on in this country. It’s considerably enhanced public support for police, and it’s now being canceled because public support for police has suddenly become a bad thing.

What the hell is going on in this country? A week ago we were all in agreement that George Floyd’s death was an atrocity, and that something needed to be done to make sure such things did not happen again. Somehow we’ve gone from there to an all-out assault on all things police, culminating in the top-rated show on cable being canceled just because it’s pro-police. Astonishing.

Clearly the people who run A&E are first-rate cowards. Hopefully there is another cable network run by people with some intestinal fortitude, who would like to keep alive one of the best things cable TV has ever offered.

RELATED: Madison mayor issues groveling apology for thanking cops and telling them she knows they're not evil monsters

Pray for the good police. They don’t deserve what’s happening right now.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Now they've gone too far: A&E cancels LivePD
Why do so many conservatives defend the Confederate flag?
Madison mayor issues groveling apology for thanking cops and telling them she knows they're not evil monsters
Minneapolis police chief: I'm done dealing with the cop union
Even the IAEA has now had it with Iran barring inspectors from nuclear sites
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×