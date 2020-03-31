SECTIONS
Commentary
And now, the graphic and terrifying video that explains how COVID-19 actually kills you (if it does)

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 31, 2020 at 6:03am
For those of you who want to really understand it, and I mean really understand it.

Dr. Duc Vuong is a bariatric surgeon, which means he’s one of those guys who performs weight-loss surgeries like you see on shows like My 600-Pound Life. That might leave you thinking, “What does he know about it? All he does is scrape fat out of people!”

Um. Yeah. Weight-loss surgery is a little more complicated than that, and you can’t even begin to do it if you don’t have extensive knowledge of the entire human body and its biological workings. Vuong clearly does, and his interest in this is the fact that his extremely overweight patients are in the highest risk category. He developed this explanation for their sake, but he quickly realized everyone needs to see it.

There’s a little bit of salty language. The guy has some entertainer in him for sure. But the science he presents is no joke.

Warning: It’s over 34 minutes long. Also warning: I couldn’t stop watching it and the next thing I know I’d watched the whole thing. Yeah, it’s an investment of a little time. Given the stakes and the seriousness of the threat, I encourage you to make that investment:

This was actually shot eight days ago, so a note about the case load numbers he references: He assumes the spread will continue on the same trajectory it was on at the time – and that could happen – but the widespread societal lockdown is much more complete than it was even at the start of last week.

So that could give some hope to the idea that we’ll see the peak earlier than the middle of May.

He’s right, though: The passing of the peak doesn’t mean the crisis is over completely. A slowing in the number of new cases still means a lot of people getting sick, and that will be on top of those already in the health care system. We’ve got a ways to go until we’re past this.

Are you following the guidelines to avoide COVID-19?

That doesn’t mean everyone necessarily has to stay quarantined for months, and it would be economic suicide to do so. There has to come a point where the strategies to contain the spread become more targeted and not so all-encompassing.

That said, Vuong’s illustration is both chilling and convicting. He makes it clear what you can do to limit your risk – quit touching your face after you put your hands on things, don’t stand close enough to people to risk being on the receiving end of a cough or a sneeze.

You’ve never listened to me before when I counseled against promiscuous sex. Will you now? Er . . . I want to have more confidence in you than I’m feeling.

The purpose of this is not to scare you, although the information is scary. It’s because I think you’re better off when you’re as fully informed as possible. This is the most detailed, most descriptive and most easy-to-understand explanation I’ve seen of how the virus works, and of how it attacks your ability to breathe, to function and to live.

Can you really watch this and still have the attitude that it’s no big deal if you get it? Can you really watch this and tell yourself it’s no different than the flu?

RELATED: What's the point of Ford making 50,000 ventilators if most won't be ready until July?

I pray that not one of you gets this virus, because even though the odds of survival are in your favor, they’re nowhere near as much in your favor as you’d want them to be. And even if you recover, you still risk infecting others who might not.

Be safe, everyone.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
