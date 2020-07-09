Why are we now making a scandal out of who got PPP loans?

The Paycheck Protection Program was passed by Congress as a way to help companies whose revenues were affected by the lockdowns to keep their employees on the payroll. It isn’t graft or corruption. It’s not payola for friends of connected people. It’s a legally established program designed to keep people employed.

Almost as soon as the PPP money became available, we started hearing outraged reports about large companies taking the money. This resulted in massive pressure for these companies to give the money back, and many of them did. It never made sense to me that they should have to. Large and small companies alike saw their revenue decline as a result of the government-imposed shutdowns, and the nation has just as much interest in keeping an employee of a large corporation on payroll as that of a very small company.

If the big companies were legally qualified for the forgiveable loans, why is there anything wrong with them getting them?

Then we heard Democrats demanding that no company owned by President Trump apply for the loans. This made no sense. President Trump’s companies employ tens of thousands of people. They include hotels and casinos, which were absolutely impacted by the lockdowns. Should a person’s job be viewed as less valuable because he or she is an employee of a Trump Organization company?

But that’s the way politicians and the media saw it.

And now the Treasury Department hsa released a list of more than 60,000 companies who got PPP loans, and the whole thing is being presented with a tinge of scandal:

Rep. Devin Nunes’ wineries, yacht clubs, lobby firms and a resort in West Virginia owned by its governor Jim Justice were among the companies that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to help small businesses hit by coronavirus shutdowns, according to federal data released Monday.

The disclosures came after the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department released the names of more than 60,000 businesses that received $150,000 or up to the $10 million maximum from the small business lending program. The loans are forgiven if they are used for payroll, rent, utility costs, or mortgage interest. SBA rules require that 60% be used for payroll costs in order to be forgiven.

The loans benefited a wide variety of firms across the country, including restaurant franchises, athletic organizations, nonprofits and strip clubs.

Who cares if a company owned by Devin Nunes got one of the loans? Who cares if a company associated with Nancy Pelosi got one of the loans? The loans were legally established to help people keep their jobs, without regard to how politically connected the owners of the company might be.

You didn’t need to be a political insider to get the loans. You just had to own a business that was eligible. Why is it a problem if a country club got one? Or if a resort owned by the governor got one? It would be one thing if the banks were denying the loans to all but the powerful. But they were not.

(Full disclosure: My company got one. I didn’t want to lay anyone off but our revenue definitely took a hit when the shutdowns brought the operations of three of our clients to an almost complete halt. We’ve bounced back, and we kept everyone on the payroll in the interim. The PPP loan helped us do that. I will never regret applying for it.)

But why is my team more deserving of having its jobs preserved than those who work for the Trump Organization, or Jim Justice’s resort, or Devin Nunes’s winery? Why shouldn’t the loans have gone to national restaurant franchises? The government forced them to shut down. Are their employees less deserving than those of small companies? Why shouldn’t sports teams take the money? They can’t play games and can’t sell tickets, not because they don’t want to, but because politicians won’t let them.

Who got PPP money is not a scandal. The scandal is that politicians shut down the country in a fruitless attempt to delay the inevitable, and did lots of other damage to people’s lives in the process. The scandal is that this was ever necessary in the first place. But it was, and you can’t blame the companies who wanted to keep their workers on board and had no other way to do it.