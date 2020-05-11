And now, one of the best campaign ads you'll ever see

This is reminiscent of the ad the Trump 2016 campaign ran right before Election Day. It was inspirational and visionary, and it made clear in no uncertain terms that a President Trump would be on the side of the everyday working people of this country – and not on the side of global elites who put themselves and their own agendas ahead of the needs of the people.

For as much heat as President Trump takes from these same global elites and their media cheerleaders, he has kept faith with that promise.

This ad carries many of the same themes, but this time they come from the perspective of a president who has already accomplished a great deal of what he promised.

I realize it seems at the moment like it’s all coming unraveled, but the reason there is hope we can bounce back quickly from this crisis is that President Trump’s policies have lain such a strong foundation for the private economy to rebound.

And yet the theme remains the same, and he repeats one of the most powerful lines from that original 2016 video – that the forgotten people of this country will be forgotten no more:

One of President Trump’s greatest virtues as a leader is his optimism – his belief that there is no challenge Americans can’t conquer if we bring forth our best. That optimism is being tested right now, but President Trump continues to point us toward a re-opening and a resurgence, and amid all the negativity we’re getting from Democrats, liberals and the media, that voice of hope is desperately needed.

The global elites and the political class hate the president because he calls out their self-serving agenda. He knows they are trying to use their positions of power for their own benefit and at the expense of the people. That’s why they try to dismiss as “conspiracy theories” the wrongdoing President Trump and his administration continue to reveal.

Yet the Trump perspective has been vindicated again and again, whether concerning the Russia hoax or, now, the wrongful prosecution of Lt. General Michael Flynn. He continues to tell the people what’s really going on without fear, and why shouldn’t he? He’s already defeated them in the battle for the presidency, and now he’s in a position to reveal everything they thought they could keep secret.

Their defense is to do everything they can to discredit him and cover up the malfeasance he reveals, and the news media actively aid them in the coverup.

Yet the president persists, and ads like this remind us why we’re glad to have him in the Oval Office. Because he won’t retreat and he won’t relent, and he doesn’t care if they hate him for it.

His job is to look out for our best interests, and this is his way of reminding us that he’s kept faith with that commitment for almost four years, and that we can trust him to do it for another four.