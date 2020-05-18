And now, the priest who's using a squirt gun to douse his drive-by worshipers with holy water

Disclaimer: I don’t believe in holy water. I believe in the power of the Holy Spirit, but that’s something that comes to your heart via surrender to Jesus Christ. It’s a transaction that happens strictly in the spiritual realm. Physical objects do not have special holy properties because someone “blesses” them.

Having said that, even though I’m not endorsing the theology that elevates holy water, you kind of have to love this:

The priest in question is Rev. Timothy Pelc of St. Ambrose Parish in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. After yet another Sunday of watching church online and really wanting to be there, I can’t help but appreciate people who found a way to make the experience at least somewhat personal and intimate.

This lockdown has been destructive to people’s spirits in so many ways. People haven’t hugged their loved ones in months. People haven’t experienced the comity that occurs when you get together to do things that are meant to be done together.

Even as I recognize that holy water is not biblical, I also recognize that in the minds of these people it means something. And I respect people who find ways to make things happen even when confronted with restrictions you might think, on first glance, make the thing they want to do impossible.

Usually you access holy water by dipping your fingers in a very dignified and serious-looking container. A green plastic squirt gun is not really the sort of thing you associate with this ritual. But challenging times call for unconventional methods, and credit to Rev. Pelc and his members for being willing to think and act differently.

Which bring us to a character who calls himself the “Friendly Atheist.” On his blog dedicated to mocking all things faith-related, this guy has exactly the take you would expect from a person of the world:

I can’t decide whether I should be congratulating this church for finding a pandemic-themed workaround for a meaningful ritual… or yell out, “Don’t all of you see how ridiculous this is?!”

For what it’s worth, the church in question is embracing its newfound meme fame:

… They know people are mocking them, right?

Maybe I need to explain something to the “Friendly Atheist”: Those of us who love the Lord expect to be mocked. That’s because the people of this world are mockers and scoffers and that’s what they do with things that are good and pure and godly.

If we go to extraordinary lengths to walk with God and you make fun of us for it, we know that means we’re standing apart from the world. That’s just what God calls us to do. Your mockery is not a reason for us to retreat from our practices. We don’t want to be like you and we aren’t after your approval. There is no eternal value to it.

So no, you don’t need a squirt gun full of holy water to be close to God. But you do need to be willing to do whatever it takes, especially when the world puts up obstacles with which it hopes to discourage you.

I pray that those who love Jesus and practice more sound doctrine will show the same determination and tenacity they’re showing these days at St. Ambrose. And when you hear people mocking you for it, know you’re on the right track.