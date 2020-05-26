By the numbers: How lockdown-related deaths have almost certainly exceeded COVID-19 deaths

The most recent update to this piece was May 7, so some of the numbers presented are projections. Since we’ve locked down the entire world economy has been based on “expert” projections, I don’t see why that should bother anyone.

President Trump said in the early stages of this that we had to be careful not to let the solution be worse than the problem. That, of course, brought widespread scorn and derision. Not locking everyone down was going to kill Grandma, and the only problem caused by the lockdown was that people would have to wait to get their poodles manicured.

But putting 10 million people out of work on an educated guess was bound to have consequences of its own. Trump said a few times that the lockdown might kill more people than the virus, which prompted the media to declare with mouths full of ashes that Trump had made this statement “without evidence”. (As if every other politician comes armed with incontrovertible evidence for everything he or she says.)

But Ionosphere Capital has done the research. The company has looked at typical unemployment trends and how they relate to drug overdoses and suicides. Founder Vaughn Cordle presented the company’s findings on LinkedIn, and for everyone who thinks this lockdown is no big deal, it’s a gut punch:

Using our estimates, a 31% increase in unemployment (47m) with a lockdown extending through May will result in a doubling of drug overdoses (69,735) and an additional 15,137 suicides. Together, these account for 84,872 layoff-related deaths, in addition to the base-case estimates of 134,475 COVID-19 deaths now projected by the IMHE researchers by August 4, 2020

TRENDING: ABC News: Holy ****, people are defying social distancing guidelines!

The number of layoff-related drug overdoses and suicide deaths will soar as lockdown durations grow, and in tandem with job losses, debt obligations and economic costs. Our base-case estimate is for 15 million unemployed by the end of 2020, assuming a phased-in recovery starting mid-May. Given the expected recovery, we now estimate 33,743 drug overdoses and 7,324 suicides, which sum to 41,067 layoff-related deaths. While not as grim, it increases total deaths related to covid-19.

This is an obvious fact Democrats are usually eager to talk about: Unemployment devastates people’s lives. It leads to hopelessness and despair. It brings on self-destructive coping mechanisms like drinking, weed-smoking and the use of drugs like heroin, opioids and others. It increases incidents of domestic violence.

And it elevates rates of suicide.

Democrats seem to think all of this is fine because they passed generous unemployment benefits that make it possible for people to just sit home and collect money comparable to what they were earning working.

Does the lockdown need to end right away? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (32 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

What they don’t understand is that taking away someone’s job is not only an economic blow. You’ve also taken away their purpose. Without their job, they no longer do the thing they’ve been trained to do – the thing that proves them a sense of accomplishment. Free money from the government for sitting around and doing nothing is no substitute for that.

Human beings are not designed to sit at home all the time. We don’t handle it well when we’re forced to do so, nor should we. We’re social. We’re active. We’re ambitious. We want to be self-sufficient. It’s how we’re wired.

Take that away, and some people are not going to handle it well. I don’t know if there are real-time statistics to confirm Ionosphere’s work, but their model is convincing and realistic. This needs to end. Now. We all understand we need to keep our distance, wear masks, wash our hands and all the rest until the pandemic is really under control.

But the government is killing more people with its response to the virus than the virus itself is killing, and there’s no excuse for that.