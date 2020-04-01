SECTIONS
NYC prosecutors say de Blasio is releasing violent offenders from Rikers Island after promising not to

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 1, 2020 at 8:55am
I guess the good news is that there’s no one on the streets for them to attack.

Yet.

We’re not going to be in quarantine forever, and when this is over, New Yorkers will have another threat lurking: Violent convicts who were locked up because the public needs to be protected from them, all thanks to the best mayor criminals ever had:

New York City prosecutors blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio after he appeared to go back on a vow that domestic violence and sex offenders would not be included among those released from the Rikers Island correctional facility due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district attorneys from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island, as well as the city’s special narcotics prosecutor, said that while they agreed to release hundreds of people due to health concerns, they had serious concerns with some of those recommended for release by de Blasio’s administration.

“We were assured that the release would not include those serving time for domestic violence or sex offenses, given the risks to victims,” said the letter to de Blasio and Department of Corrections Commissioner Cynthia Brann, obtained by the New York Post. “Unfortunately, we later learned that such individuals were indeed included in the ranks of those to be released.”

I wonder how the prosecutors learned this, and why they had to learn it from someone other than the mayor’s office – as was apparently the case.

We talked last week about this problem at the federal level, and we said, at the time, that it’s going to be harder to deal with the state and local level because that’s where the more violent criminals are usually incarcerated. Needless to say, a prison will be a breeding ground for COVID-19 and that’s an issue that has to be taken seriously.

But so does public safety, and as much as you don’t want the virus taking over a prison, that might be a chance you have to take on a limited basis and with certain offenders. Allowing violent offenders back on the street multiplies the threat to general public, and I think many would agree with my saying that the lives of some of these criminals are not worth the threat this poses to the broader community.

At some point, every state, county and municipality is going to have to make decisions about how to mitigate the risk in their prisons and jails. These are going to be tough decisions and there is no clear right or wrong answer for where you draw the line.

Should violent criminals be released because of COVID-19?

But reasonable people would probably agree you don’t release violent offenders into the community. Yes, COVID-19 has changed the equation, but the primary purpose of incarceration remains protection of the public, and there’s no sense trading one threat for another.

Not that I would expect Bill de Blasio to understand that. The guy was insisting kids get stuck in classrooms when we already knew this was a threat sure doesn’t seem interested in making violent criminals want to stay where they’re supposed to be.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







