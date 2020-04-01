NYC prosecutors say de Blasio is releasing violent offenders from Rikers Island after promising not to

I guess the good news is that there’s no one on the streets for them to attack.

Yet.

We’re not going to be in quarantine forever, and when this is over, New Yorkers will have another threat lurking: Violent convicts who were locked up because the public needs to be protected from them, all thanks to the best mayor criminals ever had:

New York City prosecutors blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio after he appeared to go back on a vow that domestic violence and sex offenders would not be included among those released from the Rikers Island correctional facility due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district attorneys from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island, as well as the city’s special narcotics prosecutor, said that while they agreed to release hundreds of people due to health concerns, they had serious concerns with some of those recommended for release by de Blasio’s administration.

“We were assured that the release would not include those serving time for domestic violence or sex offenses, given the risks to victims,” said the letter to de Blasio and Department of Corrections Commissioner Cynthia Brann, obtained by the New York Post. “Unfortunately, we later learned that such individuals were indeed included in the ranks of those to be released.”

I wonder how the prosecutors learned this, and why they had to learn it from someone other than the mayor’s office – as was apparently the case.

We talked last week about this problem at the federal level, and we said, at the time, that it’s going to be harder to deal with the state and local level because that’s where the more violent criminals are usually incarcerated. Needless to say, a prison will be a breeding ground for COVID-19 and that’s an issue that has to be taken seriously.

But so does public safety, and as much as you don’t want the virus taking over a prison, that might be a chance you have to take on a limited basis and with certain offenders. Allowing violent offenders back on the street multiplies the threat to general public, and I think many would agree with my saying that the lives of some of these criminals are not worth the threat this poses to the broader community.

At some point, every state, county and municipality is going to have to make decisions about how to mitigate the risk in their prisons and jails. These are going to be tough decisions and there is no clear right or wrong answer for where you draw the line.

But reasonable people would probably agree you don’t release violent offenders into the community. Yes, COVID-19 has changed the equation, but the primary purpose of incarceration remains protection of the public, and there’s no sense trading one threat for another.

Not that I would expect Bill de Blasio to understand that. The guy was insisting kids get stuck in classrooms when we already knew this was a threat sure doesn’t seem interested in making violent criminals want to stay where they’re supposed to be.