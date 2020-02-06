NYT: Guess what? The Democrats' official Iowa results are full of 'errors'

Back in 2016, the nation watched as the DNC shafted Bernie Sanders. He’s not one of them, has never been one of them, and they weren’t interested in letting him become their nominee. Progressive socialist base be damned, it was Hillary’s turn. Bernie caved, endorsed the Dems’ “unbeatable” candidate, and the rest is history.

This time, though, it’s totally different. The party is listening to its constituents, and isn’t going to get in Bernie’s way. If he’s the guy the die-hards have chosen, he’ll have unfettered access to the Democrat machine.

Right?

The results released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday were riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws. According to a New York Times analysis, more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses. In some cases, vote tallies do not add up. In others, precincts are shown allotting the wrong number of delegates to certain candidates. And in at least a few cases, the Iowa Democratic Party’s reported results do not match those reported by the precincts.

That’s according to the fine, upstanding leftists at the New York Times, who have noticed that things in Iowa are a bit …off. The numbers don’t add up, the rules haven’t been followed, and the results are therefore a bit ‘iffy.’ Shockingly, things are not working out in Bernie’s favor.

TRENDING: Gallup: American satisfaction with ‘personal life’ rises to all-time high of 90%

The Times goes to great lengths to tell readers that the issues are minor, and aren’t having any real impact. Then, they add the following:

But not all of the errors are minor, and they raise questions about whether the public will ever get a completely precise account of the Iowa results. With Mr. Sanders closing to within 0.1 percentage points with 97 percent of 1,765 precincts reporting, the race could easily grow close enough for even the most minor errors to delay a final projection or raise doubts about a declared winner.

Look, no sane human being wants Bernie Sanders to be President. He’s a dangerous communist who should drop the pretense of being a so-called ‘democratic socialist.’ If he has his way, he’ll tax the hell out of everyone, nationalize everything he can, eliminate choice, and possibly even institute his beloved bread lines.

As a leader, he would be nothing short of a disaster.

However, he has every right to run. If the Democrats are stupid enough to nominate a man promising to raise taxes on anyone making $29 thousand annually, so be it. That’s their choice.

However, the Iowa fiasco makes it feel like the DNC is up to its old tricks again. If evidence comes to light that suggest the party has orchestrated this chaos to achieve a specific result, those responsible and/or complicit should be prosecuted for treason and jailed.

The thought of “President Bernie” – or even “candidate Bernie” – may be atrocious to anyone who values their freedom, but he has a right to a fair election.