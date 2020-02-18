Obama: That fabulous economy you're all enjoying? You're welcome, America

Not only is he taking credit for it, but he’s attributing it all to the biggest spending blowout in American history – something that happened 11 years ago:

I remember this well. In the aftermath of the 2008 mortgage market meltdown and the subsequent recession, Democrats had taken complete control of the federal government. They not only had the White House, they had both houses of Congress including a filibuster-proof 60 Senate seats. There was nothing they couldn’t do if they held together their caucus.

Well you know what Democrats love to do more than anything else. (Who said “kill babies”? Wise ass.) They love to spend money, and the “emergency” of this serious recession gave them all the excuse they needed to do it. We’d already dropped more than $700 billion bailing out the financial sector, but that wasn’t enough. Here came the Democrats demanding that we spend $862 billion on a “stimulus” designed to get the economy out of its doldrums.

What you may not know, because not much attention was paid to it, is that this “one-time emergency outlay” was quietly backed into the permanent budget baseline, which means we didn’t just spend it the one time. We’ve continued to spend at that level or higher every year since. That’s one reason we had five straight years of $1 trillion-plus deficits under Obama.

This is not to say Republicans bear no fault when it comes to out-of-control federal spending. They bear a lot. But Republicans at least make some effort on occasion to limit federal spending. With the exception of defense, Democrats always want to spend more on everything.

So Obama’s claim is that 11 years of economic growth are all because of him, based on the idea that the explosion of federal spending has continued to stimulate economic growth all these years.

Well. Let’s consider that. The average GDP growth during the Obama presidency was a paltry 1.9 percent. This was described by people in his own camp as “secular stagnation” and we were told to get used to it because it was the “new normal.” When Donald Trump talked about bringing back 3.0 percent or even 4.0 percent growth, Democrats and the media laughed.

But that is exactly what we got in the first year after Trump’s tax cut, and we might have gotten it in the second year too if not for Trump’s trade wars throwing cold water on business investment.

It’s true that we never sunk back into another recession under Obama, but it’s also true that rarely accelerated much, and when it did, it didn’t keep going. It remains to be seen if Trump can do better, but right now everything from unemployment to wages to labor force participation to business profits are better than they were under Obama.

It’s been 11 years since the last recession ended, and normally at this point in the cycle we’d be bracing for another one. But it hasn’t happened, and it’s not only because of the tax cut. It’s also because Trump ended Obama’s legal and regulatory war on the business community. It’s also because Trump has unleashed domestic energy production – particularly on federal lands where Obama wouldn’t allow it.

The fact is Obama had a run of steady but sluggish growth, and it was getting ready to peter out when Trump cut taxes, slashed regulations and got out of the way of the private sector.

You’ve got a business? You built that. Barack Obama sure as hell didn’t. And he didn’t build the strong economy we’re enjoying right now. Then again, neither did Donald Trump. The American people built it.

The difference is that Trump got out of our way and let us do it, whereas Obama tried to fight us every step of the way.