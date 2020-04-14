Obama FINALLY endorses Joe Biden, and the official GOP reaction is absolutely hilarious

For the last 8 months, everyone has been wondering one thing: Why wouldn’t Obama endorse Joe Biden?

After all, Joe was supposedly his best pal. The official DNC narrative was that Barry ‘n’ Joe were pretty much inseparable. The two respected each other, agreed politically, and enjoyed beers together. Their relationship may have been born of politics, but it blossomed into so much more.

It was, we were told, the ultimate D.C. bromance.

Then, there was deafening silence as Obama apparently waited for someone – anyone – to defeat his former vice president. It didn’t happen. We live in a bizarro world where the Democratic Party – the party of youth, vigor, and forward thinking – has selected Joe Biden as its best chance for 2020.

Yes, that’s sad. It also means that Barry and Joe are besties once more:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Trump’s Campaign Manager, Brad Parscale, responded thusly:

“Barack Obama spent much of the last five years urging Joe Biden not to run for president out of fear that he would embarrass himself. Now that Biden is the only candidate left in the Democrat field, Obama has no other choice but to support him. Even Bernie Sanders beat him to it. Obama was right in the first place: Biden is a bad candidate who will embarrass himself and his party. President Trump will destroy him.”

That’s good, and it’s correct, but it’s not the best response to this news. Not by a long shot. The best, most brutal, and most accurate response comes from the GOP itself.

