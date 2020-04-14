SECTIONS
Commentary
Obama FINALLY endorses Joe Biden, and the official GOP reaction is absolutely hilarious

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published April 14, 2020 at 9:46am
For the last 8 months, everyone has been wondering one thing: Why wouldn’t Obama endorse Joe Biden?

After all, Joe was supposedly his best pal. The official DNC narrative was that Barry ‘n’ Joe were pretty much inseparable. The two respected each other, agreed politically, and enjoyed beers together. Their relationship may have been born of politics, but it blossomed into so much more.

It was, we were told, the ultimate D.C. bromance.

Then, there was deafening silence as Obama apparently waited for someone – anyone – to defeat his former vice president. It didn’t happen. We live in a bizarro world where the Democratic Party – the party of youth, vigor, and forward thinking – has selected Joe Biden as its best chance for 2020.

Yes, that’s sad. It also means that Barry and Joe are besties once more:

Trump’s Campaign Manager, Brad Parscale, responded thusly:

“Barack Obama spent much of the last five years urging Joe Biden not to run for president out of fear that he would embarrass himself. Now that Biden is the only candidate left in the Democrat field, Obama has no other choice but to support him. Even Bernie Sanders beat him to it. Obama was right in the first place: Biden is a bad candidate who will embarrass himself and his party. President Trump will destroy him.”

That’s good, and it’s correct, but it’s not the best response to this news. Not by a long shot. The best, most brutal, and most accurate response comes from the GOP itself.

Behold a clip from the film “Troy,” posted by GOP National Spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington. It’s brutal, but it’s unarguably the situation in which the Democrats find themselves:

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







