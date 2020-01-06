Obama's DHS Secretary: Sorry, Chuck Todd, Trump had 'ample domestic legal authority' to kill Soleimani

As with many things since the last election, Chuck Todd really wanted this to go a different way.

During an interview on Meet the Press, Todd asked former Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson if there was a ‘reason’ the Trump admin refers to Qasem Soleimani as a “terrorist.”

It’s clear what was happening. Todd was hoping that Johnson would argue that the Trump Administration calls Soleimani a “terrorist” as a kind of canard. If he had, Todd would have been able to spout the left’s talking points about the necessity of congressional approval for the strike.

Johnson did not play ball.

Not only did he not take Todd’s bait, he basically destroyed the left’s entire narrative about Soleimani’s unceremonious exit. According to Johnson, it doesn’t really matter if he was a terrorist or a military target. Either way, Trump had “ample authority” to blast him into the next world.

“If you believe everything our government is saying about General Soleimani, he was a lawful military objective and the president, under his constitutional authority as commander-in-chief, had ample domestic legal authority to take him out without additional congressional authorization. Whether he was a terrorist or a general in a military force that was engaged in armed attacks against our people, he was a lawful military objective.”

As the Department of Defense said in a statement following the strike:

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

In other words, Soleimani’s death was more than warranted. It was part of an ongoing conflict in which he was a major anti-American player. As Dan wrote this morning, the left (including folks like Chuck Todd) will portray any effort to actually succeed in that conflict as a dangerous escalation.

Don’t buy into it. The world, and the US, will be better off with Soleimani gone.