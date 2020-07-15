Ocasio-Cortez: Step one in passing our radical agenda is electing Joe Biden

It wasn’t that long ago that America’s favorite socialist was telling everyone to ignore Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders (America’s former favorite socialist) had earned her endorsement, and she even seemed to think that #MeToo accusations leveled at Biden were legitimate. What a difference a couple of months can make.

When Bernie and Warren were washed out, Biden got the nomination and went to hide from reporters in his basement. He can’t string two sentences together without some kind of gaffe, polls show almost half the voters think he’s showing early signs of dementia and 50 percent of the people polled think he’s incapable of debating Trump. Still, he’s their guy, so AOC is all-in.

As she puts it, the election of Joe Biden is the central pillar in the effort to enact the squad’s radical-leftist agenda. That means Joe Biden – a guy who thinks it’s funny to make racist jokes about 7-11 employees and wants you to fire shotguns up into the night sky – is the key to single payer healthcare and the green new deal.

As I’ve argued in the past, that stands to reason. Joe Biden has never had an original thought in his entire 50 year political career. He’s just a barely coherent puppet that will do the bidding of whoever the real president is.

He will say, or do, whatever the Marxist base of his party tells him to do.

