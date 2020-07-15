SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Ocasio-Cortez: Step one in passing our radical agenda is electing Joe Biden

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 15, 2020 at 8:09am
P Share Print

It wasn’t that long ago that America’s favorite socialist was telling everyone to ignore Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders (America’s former favorite socialist) had earned her endorsement, and she even seemed to think that #MeToo accusations leveled at Biden were legitimate. What a difference a couple of months can make.

When Bernie and Warren were washed out, Biden got the nomination and went to hide from reporters in his basement.  He can’t string two sentences together without some kind of gaffe, polls show almost half the voters think he’s showing early signs of dementia and 50 percent of the people polled think he’s incapable of debating Trump. Still, he’s their guy, so AOC is all-in.

As she puts it, the election of Joe Biden is the central pillar in the effort to enact the squad’s radical-leftist agenda. That means Joe Biden – a guy who thinks it’s funny to make racist jokes about 7-11 employees and wants you to fire shotguns up into the night sky – is the key to single payer healthcare and the green new deal.

As I’ve argued in the past, that stands to reason.  Joe Biden has never had an original thought in his entire 50 year political career.  He’s just a barely coherent puppet that will do the bidding of whoever the real president is.

He will say, or do, whatever the Marxist base of his party tells him to do.

TRENDING: Why the name of every NFL team is offensive and must be changed

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Ocasio-Cortez: Step one in passing our radical agenda is electing Joe Biden
MSNBC: Pediatricians are asked about opening schools - they all say yes, and the reaction is hilarious
Mark McCloskey says he and his wife 'are going to be indicted shortly' after defending their St. Louis home
Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono: Trump's supporters are white supremacists
AOC: New Yorkers are only shooting each other to get food and pay rent
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×