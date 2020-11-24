Oh Dear God in Heaven: Biden Gives John Kerry a Job for Some Reason

Keeping the Senate in Republican hands (looking at you, Georgia) will prevent the most lunatic left-wing ideas from becoming policy in a Biden Administration. There will probably be no major tax increases or socialization of health care.

But there is still a lot of damage you can do when you control the executive branch, simply by virtue of your ability to decide who will occupy certain positions. You can also do a lot of damage by inventing positions that don’t really need to exist at all, and putting terrible people in those unnecessary positions so they can do lots of things that are contrary to the interests of the United States and free people everywhere.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying: John Kerry is once again going to be paid by the taxpayers of the United States to galavant around the globe doing harm to the United States:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will be named as special presidential envoy for climate by President-elect Joe Biden, according to his transition team, in a sign Biden plans to fulfill promises to elevate the issue of global warming to the highest levels in his White House.

Having a so-called climate czar could help coordinate a whole-of-government approach to confronting global warming, which Biden has referred to as an “existential threat.”

TRENDING: 8-Year-Old Boy Starts Business To Help His Family, Who Had Been Living in a Shed

Kerry, 76, who helped broker the landmark Paris climate accord while serving in the Obama administration, has been viewed as a natural fit for the position and as a seasoned politician who enjoys goodwill on Capitol Hill. He said earlier this year that in addition to rejoining the climate agreement, which Biden has called a priority for his first day in office, the next step is “to lift ambition significantly, on a global basis.” President Donald Trump quit the accord.

You could not find a better qualified person to do this job. The problem is that this is a job that should not be done.

Trump withdrew from the Paris accord because it obligated the United States to submit American industry to ridiculous requirements, and incur massive new costs, while requiring nothing of the sort from industries in “developing nations,” one of which – according to the Paris accord – is China.

Why would the United States agree to such a deal? Because at the time the deal was made, the United States was run by people who love to give away American interests in the service of global causes based on total nonsense.

Would you hire John Kerry to run the shake machine at Burger King? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (8 Votes)

No one likes to do that more than John Kerry. His most infamous accomplishment here was the Iran nuclear deal. During the negotiations, Kerry essentially functioned as Iran’s lawyer – running to America’s allies on Iran’s behalf and pleading with them to accept terms that are friendly to the mad mullahs in order to get the document signed.

Among other things, that meant Iran got a month’s advance notice before sites were to be inspected, and nothing could be done to them in the event a violation was found. Also, we would release billions of dollars in frozen assets that Iran could use for anything it liked (including the funding of terrorism, which is exactly how Iran used the money) without any assurances Iran would stop trying to build nuclear weapons.

About that: The deal included a 13-year expiration on the supposed ban on Iran’s development of nuclear weapons, but not to worry. Iran has been violating the deal since before the ink was dry anyway, and the likes of John Kerry are willing to do nothing about it.

This is the deal Kerry thinks was so great, and that he can’t believe Trump withdrew from. But this is not new behavior for John Kerry. As far back as the 1980s he traveled to Nicaragua to show solidarity for communist strongman Daniel Ortega. And in the early 1970s he slandered his fellow Vietnam veterans in the infamous Winter Soldier Hearings.

Throughout Kerry’s lamentable tenure as Obama’s Secretary of State, he consistently undermined Israel’s strategic interests while propping up Hamas and the Palestinian Authority – then blasted Donald Trump for taking the pro-Israel stance that netted diplomatic breakthroughs for Israel with Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates. (And perhaps soon Saudi Arabia.)

RELATED: Well: John Kerry Lied When He Denied Knowing About Hunter Biden's Sweet Ukraine Gig

There are many Democrats with whom I disagree on policy, but I would not say are terrible people. Because of his constant undermining of America’s strategic interests throughout his regrettably long political career, John Kerry gets no such benefit of the doubt. And now, thanks to Joe Biden, Kerry’s political career is still not over.

Fabulous.

Those of you who voted for Joe Biden because Donald Trump’s personality bothers you, this is Exhibit A for why you don’t do that. Now John Kerry has a job again.