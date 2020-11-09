Oh Good: Palestinians Say They'll Stop Their 'Boycott' of the U.S. When Biden Takes Office

In order to be “boycotting” something, doesn’t the something have to want you around? If cockroaches decide to “boycott” your kitchen, thus filling your heart with joy, is that really how a boycott works?

Methinks the Palestinians have an inflated sense of their own esteem, but we have to remember that foreign policy is likely about to return to the anti-America, anti-Israel stance we thought we had left behind four years ago.

What an exciting development for presumptive incoming President Joe Biden. Not only does he get to live in the White House, he gets to have Mahmoud Abbas around:

Abbas had ended all political dealings with President Donald Trump’s administration after the U.S. leader’s 2017 decisions to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the U.S. Embassy there.

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President of the United States of America for the coming period,” Abbas said in a statement issued from his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“I look forward to working with the President-elect and his administration to strengthen the Palestinian-American relations and to achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for our people,” the statement continued.

Palestinians took to the streets over the weekend to celebrate Trump’s apparent defeat. They seem confident they are going to get a president who is every bit as antagonistic toward Israel – and thus friendly to them – as was Barack Obama and his anti-Semitic Secretary of State John Kerry.

But will they?

Biden’s instinct has been wrong on every major foreign policy question since the 1980s, but he may not be stupid enough to risk the obvious achievements of the Trump Administration in the Middle East. When Trump began tilting Middle East policy in favor of Israel – abandoning the so-called even-handedness that had actually favored the Palestinians – Democrats and the foreign policy establishment predicted disaster. They said it would “inflame the Arab street” and that we would have more violence than ever.

When Trump fulfilled the unkept promise of his three direct predecessors and moved the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, we were told the carnage would fill the streets with blood.

Nope. The opposite happened. The Palestinians were marginalized, while Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates amazed the world and established formal diplomatic ties with Israel for the first time since its re-establishment in 1948. Trump’s instincts (and those of Jared Kusher, who was roundly mocked for even being involved) proved correct. Strengthening the hand of Israel while pushing asides its antagonists like Iran and the Palestinian Authority brought diplomatic breakthroughs that proved impossible for decades as a parade of U.S. administrations tried the “even-handed” approach.

Is Biden really going to reverse that, knowing he would be clearly responsible for fumbling away Trump’s accomplishments?

And is Biden really going to rejoin the terrible Iran nuclear deal, when the Iranian regime is now in a financial crisis and its ability to finance terrorism in the region has been seriously diminished?

It says a lot about the Democratic Party that the people who routinely launch terrorist attacks against Israel are celebrating their apparent presidential win. You can usually tell a lot about people by observing who is happy when they attain power. The world’s bad guys think they just got a reprieve.

I’d like to be more confident than I am that they’re wrong. Maybe Biden will prove a pleasant surprise here. Doing so would require him to be as different as possible from the president he served under.