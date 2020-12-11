Oh, So Now It's OK to Report Hunter Biden Is Being Probed for Money Laundering, Hinky Chinese Deals

OK fine, now that the election's over, it's news.

As recently as October this was not really a story at all according to NPR. Oh, and it was mere Russian disinformation according to Adam Schiff and just about all of the Beltway political class (including their media cheerleaders).

As recently as a year ago, it was an impeachable offense for Donald Trump to even suggest it be looked into.

This is how thoroughly our betters assured us that even suspecting Hunter Biden was doing anything untoward meant indulging a delusional conspiracy theory being pushed by the worst people on Earth.

Move along. Nothing to see here.

That was then. This is now:

Investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to two people briefed on the probe.

Some of those transactions involved people who the FBI believe sparked counterintelligence concerns, a common issue when dealing with Chinese business, according to another source. The investigation began as early as 2018, predating the arrival of William Barr as US attorney general, two people briefed on the investigation said. The existence of the probe will present an immediate test of Biden’s promise to maintain the independence of the Justice Department.

New York-based public relations man Arthur Schwartz said yesterday that when Ken Vogel of the New York Times called former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski, he was hoping Bobulinski would throw cold water on the whole Hunter Biden/corruption story. How does Schwartz know that? Because he was working with Bobulinski at the time and was listening in on the call.

When Bobulinski instead confirmed that all of it was true – and not only that but also that Joe Biden was undoubtedly the “big guy” who was getting the 10 percent cut for the action – Vogel was deeply disappointed, and didn’t include anything Bobulinski told him in his story. What reference Vogel did make to Bobulinski’s account was only for the purpose of claiming it was discredited by corporate records.

As if the Biden crime family would draw up company papers naming Sleepy Joe as The Big Guy.

This was standard operating procedure for the media when the New York Post broke this story. The imperative was to either keep people from knowing about it at all (Facebook and Twitter) or to discredit it as thoroughly as possible.

And keep this in mind: When Adam Schiff was running around calling this “Russian disinformation,” a federal probe into Hunter Biden’s affairs had already been going on for two years. There is zero chance Adam Schiff didn’t know that.

We were lied to about this from the start because the priority was to defeat Donald Trump in the election. It’s suddenly no longer important to hide it because we know the Democrats will control the White House for the next four years. And maybe, just maybe, this will cause Joe Biden to have to resign while Kamala Harris takes over.

Don’t think for a second that the political class and the media would object to that. Just remember: When they told you this wasn’t news, they knew it was, and now they’re banking on you not remembering how blatantly they lied to you a mere two months ago. Are you going to be as stupid as they think you are?