Oh, OK: Authors of study claiming hydroxychloroquine doesn't help with COVID-19 retract the whole thing

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 5, 2020 at 6:00am
Never mind!

This could easily have been one of our “media pretty excited” pieces when it came out last week. A study by Surgisphere Corporation published in the Lancet purported to show that hydroxychloroquine – which you know from the media as a “Trump-touted drug” – had no positive effect on COVID-19 cases and even made people more likely to die.

When was the last time the media gave this much coverage to a study of a medicine’s effectiveness? Never, because never before could such a study be used to extract flesh from a president they hated. The Surgisphere study was one of the biggest stories of the entire pandemic.

But there were problems. Data wasn’t shared. Ethics tests were not applied. Independent researchers pointed out that the study’s methods were outside those usually accepted, and finally the authors realized the credibility of their work was in tatters.

Late yesterday, they retracted the whole thing:

The authors said in a statement Thursday provided by The Lancet, the medical journal that published the study on May 22, that they decided to issue the retraction after Surgisphere Corp., the private company that provided the research data, refused to share the full, detailed data set as part of a review after outside researchers raised concerns.

“We always aspire to perform our research in accordance with the highest ethical and professional guidelines,” said the authors, Mandeep Mehra, Frank Ruschitzka and Amit Patel. “We can never forget the responsibility we have as researchers to scrupulously ensure that we rely on data sources that adhere to our high standards. Based on this development, we can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”

The authors also said they apologized for “any embarrassment or inconvenience that this may have caused.”

This bogus study did damage to more people than just Donald Trump. Other clinical trials, including one by the World Health Organization, were put on hold after the Surgisphere study came out. Because of fears that trial participants could be harmed or even killed by hydroxychloroquine, all the work came to a stop.

Would you take hydroxychloroquine?

Today it’s resuming, but in the meantime you had people like Joe Scarborough shooting off his mouth claiming “hydroxychloroquine will kill you,” when there is no evidence of that and in fact the drug has been used safely to treat other conditions for more than 50 years.

Who knows how much time was lost in the pursuit of treatments for COVID-19 because of this one study, and the media’s exuberant reporting about it?

And would this study even have come out if it wasn’t seen as an opportunity to bludgeon Trump? The fact is that Trump only mentioned hydroxychloroquine a handful of times, always in reference to a small study in France back in March that seemed to indicate it had promise as a COVID treatment. The media, by contrast, spend hundreds of times more words trying to discredit the drug just because Trump had spoken favorably about it.

That created an environment in which a bogus study like this could be taken seriously and touted around the world before anyone actually paid attention and realized it had no credibility whatsoever.

None of this proves hydroxychloroquine works against COVID. We still need to see the results of legitimate trials. But can we just focus on which treatments will or will not help people, and not root for or against a certain drug because we associated it with Trump?

RELATED: So . . . social distancing is over, right?

That is no way to do medicine.

