Ohio, Illinois governors order all bars and restaurants shut down; more states likely to follow

The reaction to the virus gets more intense every day. I don’t know if the growth in cases is keeping up with the response, but I guess it’s good news if it’s not.

My concern is not for people who want to go out to eat. They’ll be fine. But I wonder how many restaurants simply won’t be able to survive this:

The video is more than an hour long but you get the gist in the first five minutes or so. The explanation from the doctor about how many people you can infect before you even realize you’re carrying the virus is pretty sobering.

The median age that’s been infected is 53. I’m 53. Gets your attention.

Our family went out for breakfast this morning. We went to IHOP. As much as anything we felt badly for the restaurant owners, who were already under an order to only allow 50 percent of their capacity in the restaurant.

It was a weird experience. IHOP normally has condiments, syrup dispensers and salt/pepper shakers on the table. Today they had nothing. When you ask for it, this is how you get it:

The bottom one is salt. We picked it up with our fingers and sprinkled it on our food.

All the servers were wearing gloves. They were disinfecting everything as soon as they could.

This wasn’t some schlock establishment. This was IHOP.

My point here is not to criticize these decisions. I did a lot of that last week but I think we’re past that. I just want you to know what’s going on, and I want people to be prepared for how to deal with everything in the midst of it.

I wonder if this would have happened if young people in college towns hadn’t been packing bars the past few nights. That was stupid beyond belief, but that’s the bar crowd so I don’t know what else anyone expected. Maybe that made public officials feel that they had to take drastic actions immediately.

Whatever the reason it happened, here we are. Order carryout and delivery as much as you can. The restaurant owners need the business. And be careful. We’re not going to get past this quickly if people don’t do their part.