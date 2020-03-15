SECTIONS
Ohio, Illinois governors order all bars and restaurants shut down; more states likely to follow

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 15, 2020 at 2:16pm
The reaction to the virus gets more intense every day. I don’t know if the growth in cases is keeping up with the response, but I guess it’s good news if it’s not.

My concern is not for people who want to go out to eat. They’ll be fine. But I wonder how many restaurants simply won’t be able to survive this:

The video is more than an hour long but you get the gist in the first five minutes or so. The explanation from the doctor about how many people you can infect before you even realize you’re carrying the virus is pretty sobering.

The median age that’s been infected is 53. I’m 53. Gets your attention.

Our family went out for breakfast this morning. We went to IHOP. As much as anything we felt badly for the restaurant owners, who were already under an order to only allow 50 percent of their capacity in the restaurant.

It was a weird experience. IHOP normally has condiments, syrup dispensers and salt/pepper shakers on the table. Today they had nothing. When you ask for it, this is how you get it:

Should restaurants and bars be forced to close?

The bottom one is salt. We picked it up with our fingers and sprinkled it on our food.

All the servers were wearing gloves. They were disinfecting everything as soon as they could.

This wasn’t some schlock establishment. This was IHOP.

My point here is not to criticize these decisions. I did a lot of that last week but I think we’re past that. I just want you to know what’s going on, and I want people to be prepared for how to deal with everything in the midst of it.

I wonder if this would have happened if young people in college towns hadn’t been packing bars the past few nights. That was stupid beyond belief, but that’s the bar crowd so I don’t know what else anyone expected. Maybe that made public officials feel that they had to take drastic actions immediately.

RELATED: China closes temporary hospitals as coronavirus cases dwindle to almost zero

Whatever the reason it happened, here we are. Order carryout and delivery as much as you can. The restaurant owners need the business. And be careful. We’re not going to get past this quickly if people don’t do their part.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







