It's OK, Eric Swalwell: Anyone Can Goof and Put a Chinese Spy on Their Congressional Staff

Especially when you’re so preoccupied with baselessly accusing the president of the United States of “collusion with Russia,” it’s easy to take your eye off the ball and not notice that the “personal assistant” you’ve had working for you since 2012 is an enemy spy.

And if it turns out she’s, er, doing more than just working for you, well, hey, who hasn’t bedded a Chinese honeytrap a time or two or 10?

By the way, it apparently wasn’t just Swalwell who fell for this scam. He’s just the most ridiculous example, but other Democrats ended up in bed with the Chinese – literally or figuratively – and Nancy Pelosi is finally being pressured to come up with some answers about this:

“[China] helps a city council member become a congressman. This congressman now gets on the intel committee. They are only selected from the intel committee by the leaders of their party meaning Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is one of the Gang of Eight, along with myself,” McCarthy said.

“Did Nancy Pelosi know this had transpired when she put him on the committee?”

TRENDING: VIDEO: Dan Crenshaw Absolutely Obliterates Pelosi for Squashing COVID Relief to Screw Trump

Swalwell was one of several politicians involved in an expansive Chinese spying operation and even after he was briefed on the foreign interference he experienced first-hand, he kept his focus publicly on Russia during the Trump presidency. Axios reported that a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including Swalwell. Current and former intelligence officials told the outlet that Fang used campaign fundraising, networking, rallies and romantic relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors to gain proximity to political power.

Is it really that easy for China to place its moles on the staffs or members of the U.S. Congress? Or do you need the right combination of circumstances, such as a very attractive spy and a shameless horndog congressman who’s not all that careful about anything?

Then again, that doesn’t explain how the Chinese ended up working for Dianne Feinstein.

If you had said to me without any context: “Name the one member of Congress who was easily tricked into hiring a Chinese spy,” I would have said without hesitation, “Eric Swalwell.” You don’t have to spend much time watching Swalwell to get a sense of what the guy’s made of. It’s not high-quality stuff.

Should Eric Swalwell be booted out of Congress? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But now that we know about this, we need to find out just how much damage needs to be cleaned up. Swalwell is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. He is privy to lots of highly classified briefings. Fang had access to all his phone calls and all his files. And that doesn’t even account for things she might have enticed him to tell her verbally.

Just in case you have any illusions about the evil China is up to, here. I don’t have much confidence in Democrats to stand up to them, but is it too much to ask that they not help them?

Apparently it is where Eric Swalwell is concerned.