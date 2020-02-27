Oof: Bloomberg's poll support is collapsing

How much money is being flushed down the toilet here? $400 million?

Dang. I could have done a lot with that. Then again, I’d have been in business with Michael Bloomberg, so I’m good.

He’s not, though:

Support for Bloomberg began to stagnate around two weeks ago, according to national polls. He’s hovered around the 15% mark since a week before the Nevada debate, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average.

He had been rising in national support thanks to massive spending on campaign ads. He’s plowed more than $500 million of his own personal fortune into those messages since he entered the race in November. He is worth around $62 billion.

The former New York mayor has also either stalled or lost support in Super Tuesday states, according to an analysis from FiveThirtyEight. Super Tuesday is March 3.

It gets worse. In California he’s fallen to 11 percent, and in Super Tuesday states generally he’s slipping into the teens. In both Texas and North Carolina he’s down to 17 percent, and in Minnesota he’s somehow sunk all the way to 3 percent.

Here’s why I think this is happening, and it’s about a lot more than his terrible debate performance the other night. Bloomberg represents the sort of candidate for whom you can make a theoretical case, but for whom there is no real-life constituency to embrace that case.

He’s accomplished in the private sector without question, so he’s somewhat immune from the usual charge against Democrats of being anti-business. He’s socially liberal and he’s very willing to use the power of the state to mandate a lot of things liberals like – everything from climate extremism to restrictions on sugary drinks.

He’s an intellectual elitist who should appeal to the people who think they should run the world because they’re smarter than everyone else.

You could make an argument that a guy like this would have a shot at beating Donald Trump. The problem is that there are almost no Democratic primary voters who are looking for a guy like this.

They want a woke liberal who will rail against corporations, straight white people, Christians and police officers. Those are the natural enemies of the secular left.

Bernie will do it. Fauxcahontas will do it. Boot Edge Edge will do it. Mayor Stop and Frisk, who is worth hundreds of billions, is not your man. The unions don’t trust him. The hedonists don’t trust him. The class warriors don’t trust him. The peaceniks don’t trust him. The environmentalists might, but why should they pick him over Bernie when they know Bernie is willing to use the power of the state to do absolutely anything they want?

Bloomberg got some play from his ads early, as people dissatisfied with the current field were curious and he was all over TV. But they didn’t have to see much to realize who he really is, and left-wing voters aren’t looking for someone like him. They’re looking for a revolutionary.

That’s why Bernie’s winning, and that’s why neither Bloomberg or Biden seems likely to stop him.

One more thing: I don’t think most primary voters think about “electability” when they cast their votes. This is their one chance to get behind the person they would really like leading their party, and if they love Bernie, they’re not going to vote for someone else because of electability. They’re going to vote for Bernie.

That’s where the Democrat base is right now, and as much as the DNC wants a way out of this mess, they never asked for Mike Bloomberg to come along and be the answer. And if the polls are any indication, he isn’t.