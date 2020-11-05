Oof: Democrats Gained No New Majorities in State Legislatures . . . In the One Year They Really Needed To

Joe Biden may yet be our next president, but if so that’s turning out to be one of the hollowest victories imaginable for a political party. It’s nearly certain that Republicans will still control the U.S. Senate. It now appears Republicans will gain 10 seats or more in the House, and could fall just barely short of a majority there.

Even so, Democrats had hoped they would make major inroads within state legislatures across the nation in 2020. They were convinced that Trump fatigue and a blue trend in suburbs would give them new majorities – particularly in the Midwest and the South – and give them new power in state capitals.

This seemed especially crucial because the legislatures elected in 2020 will be the ones who draw up the congressional and state legislative district maps that will be in play for the next decade. I don’t like when either party does this, but it’s a fact of life: The parties that draw the maps usually draw them to their own advantage. Republicans did this shamelessly in 2010, and Democrats were hoping for a shot at doing the same in 2020.

They’re not going to get it:

An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade. The results could domino through politics in America, helping the GOP draw favorable congressional and state legislative maps by ensuring Democrats remain the minority party in key state legislatures. Ultimately, it could mean more Republicans in Washington — and in state capitals.

By Wednesday night, Democrats had not flipped a single statehouse chamber in its favor. And it remained completely blocked from the map-making process in several key states — including Texas, North Carolina and Florida, which could have a combined 82 congressional seats by 2022 — where the GOP retained control of the state legislatures. After months of record-breaking fundraising by their candidates and a constellation of outside groups, Democrats fell far short of their goals and failed to build upon their 2018 successes to capture state chambers they had been targeting for years.

Why did Democrats fail so spectacularly when all the headwinds seemed to be in their favor? I don’t really think this is that hard to figure out.

First, when your party mantra is DONALD TRUMP IS A MONSTER, that doesn’t really help when you’re running against local Republican Bill Martin.

Second, Democrat policy ideas like defunding the police and destroying the oil industry have real-life impacts on real people.

Third, I’ve heard from people who used to vote Democrat who now say things like, “They’ve lost their minds. We’ve got 67 genders and anyone who doesn’t like it gets canceled?”

Fourth, people noticed that it was the Democrats who wanted to keep the lockdowns in effect while ordering COVID patients into nursing homes, and expected everyone to just be satisfied with unemployment checks. How many jobs got destroyed by these policies? How many of the people who lost their jobs or their businesses would have voted Democrat before, but wouldn’t think of it now?

Fifth, people noticed which party cheered on the rioters this summer. Just because that gets you sympathetic media coverage doesn’t mean people like it.

Another decade in the district-drawing wilderness is going to be a tough pill for Democrats to swallow, but maybe they should have thought of that before they advocated such insane priorities.

Finally, state legislatures are generally the farm club for both parties to develop national political talent. Republicans have tended to have an edge here in recent years because Democrats haven’t done well at the statewide level, so there hasn’t been as much Democrat talent to develop.

It looks like that will remain true for awhile longer. A prospective Biden win may prove to be the consolation prize in an election year that otherwise hasn’t gone well for Democrats at all.