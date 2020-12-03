Oof: For Some Reason Fauci Casts Shade on the UK's Quick Approval of Pfizer's Vaccine

If you’re concerned the public won’t have confidence in the vaccine, what better way to self-fulfill your prophecy than by publicly suggesting there’s reason not to have confidence? Even if you have no information whatsoever to back up your speculation?

This is why you don’t necessarily “listen to the experts”. Sometimes, drunk with the power that comes from everyone feeling the need to bow to their so-called expertise, they say very irresponsible things:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, has said UK regulators were too quick to authorize Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. The UK on Wednesday became the first Western nation to authorize a COVID-19 shot, and vaccinations will start next week. EU politicians immediately criticized the move, calling it “hasty” and “problematic.”

On Thursday, Fauci joined the chorus of critics. He told Fox News Thursday that UK regulators hadn’t scrutinized the Pfizer trial data as “carefully” as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and warned that rapid approvals could reduce public confidence in the shot.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said: “The UK did not do it as carefully and they got a couple of days ahead. If you go quickly and you do it superficially, people are not going to want to get vaccinated,” he said, adding the US will be there “very soon.”

This is insanely irresponsible on Fauci’s part. How does he know the UK’s process wasn’t rigorous enough? How does he know they didn’t examine every pertinent piece of data and make a sound and well-informed decision?

He doesn’t. And yet he felt the need to open his mouth and cast shade on the process. If Fauci’s biggest fear is that people won’t get vaccinated because they lack confidence in the approval process, he just self-fulfilled his own prophecy by publicly suggesting there is reason to doubt that process.

If people in the UK now refuse to get vaccinated because “Dr. Fauci said it isn’t safe,” then Dr. Fauci has himself and his big mouth to thank for that.

Why would he do this? I think it’s because he’s fallen a bit too much in love with his own media attention. He knows the media are predisposed to be skeptical of the vaccines, and he knows he gets praised whenever he advocates slowing down and pulling back. When EU politicians are already dunking on Britain for approving the vaccine, why not jump aboard the same train and get some fawning coverage in the U.S. as well?

It’s time to stop listening to Anthony Fauci. His speculation about the future is nothing more than a guess. Almost since the start of this thing he’s been treated as some sort of infallible oracle whose every word is gospel truth. And he clearly believes his own press.

Following his lead has led to the destruction of jobs, the failure of businesses and heightened incidents of drug addiction, domestic violence and suicide. Oh, and it hasn’t stopped the virus at all. The only thing that will do that is the collection of vaccines he is now complaining about.

Stop “listening to the experts.” Especially this one. Their advice is leading to nothing but disaster.