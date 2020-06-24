Oregon: County orders citizens to wear face masks, but only if you're white

We may just have reached maximum 2020.

Health officials in Lincoln County, Oregon have ordered citizens to wear face masks in public places where they may encounter others. Anywhere you’re going to be closer than six feet to another person – places like grocery stores, lunch counters, shops – you’ll be required to don your surgical face gear. The effectiveness of masks is debatable, but it’s something we’ve seen all over the country.

What we haven’t seen is a racist order that impacts white people while exempting people of color.

That this is even being discussed in this day and age is unbelievable. It’s so obviously unconstitutional that it makes one wonder who was stupid enough to propose it, let alone implement it. Yet, here we are.

Via The New York Post:

Lincoln County, Oregon, has exempted non-white people from a new order requiring that face coverings be worn in public — to prevent racial profiling. Health officials announced last week residents must wear face coverings in public settings where they may come within six feet of another individual who is not from the same household. But people of color do not have to follow the new rule if they have “heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment” over wearing the masks, officials said. “No person shall intimidate or harass people who do not comply,” health officials said.

Honestly, I’m not sure who this is racist against.

If you don’t believe masks work, I suppose it’s racist against white people. It subjects them to regulations from which others are exempt, and forces them to wear an uncomfortable, ineffective piece of cloth over their shameful faces.

If you think masks do work, I suppose it would racist against people of color. After all, you’ve just told them they don’t have to wear a piece of life-saving gear, endangering their lives and all but ensuring that they die from exposure to the greatest, most terrifying plague of the 21st century.

Either way, you’re selectively applying a mandate based on race – something that’s supposed to be a thing of the past.