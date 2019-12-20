The outrage over Trump joking John Dingell might be in Hell is as phony as a thing can be

For a bunch of people who don’t even believe Hell exists, the political class sure get upset if you suggest one of their icons might have ended up there.

Growing up in Metro Detroit is great, but it does have its downsides. You’re thinking snow and shootings, but I’m thinking about politicians beholden to the United Auto Workers – of whom no one was worse than John Dingell. A power-hungry, arrogant man, Dingell represented parts of our area for more than 50 years in the House of Representatives, following his father in the seat and being succeeded by his wife, Debbie.

If there’s a monarchy in the United States, it’s the Dingell House seat. When Dingell’s name is brought up by political or media types, it’s usually with great reverence and adoration for “Big Jawn” and the way he so skillfully wielded his seniority in the House. Garbage. Dingell was a socialist with an ego the size of Ypsilanti. He was a bully. If anyone was ever guilty of “abuse of power,” it was Dingell for the way he hauled people before his various committees and browbeat them to do whatever he wanted them to do.

One of the things House committee chairmen quickly discover is that the power to investigate is the power to destroy, and no one wielded this power more ruthlessly than John Dingell. Sometimes he did it to the benefit of area businesses or citizens, but he always did it to serve the agenda of John Dingell.

He was very good at becoming chummy with reporters – including even a few conservative editorial writers – so he tended to avoid getting much criticism for the way he conducted himself. That’s too bad. He deserved lots of it.

When people die, I guess we’re supposed to always presume they went to Heaven. If you read this column at all you know I believe that no one goes to Heaven unless they were repented of sin and received the grace of Jesus Christ, so I don’t know why we always default to the presumption that those who’ve left us did that. I guess we do it to be gracious to the survivors, but it’s not great theology.

Well. You know Donald Trump. He’s not one to easily forget a slight. Like this one:

On behalf of so many of my fellow veterans: Please take two running jumps and go to hell, Mr. Trump. https://t.co/71EXxOcYnC — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) October 12, 2016

As recently as 2016, it was fine for one political figure to openly wish for the eternal destruction of another. But today it is apparently not OK to lightly speculate that such may have been the fate of the wisher:

Now, is it very nice to make such a comment? Probably not. But did Trump actually make a serious suggestion (as opposed to a casual throwaway line) that Dingell is in Hell? Of course not. If there was any serious message at all to this, it was to lampoon that common default presumption that people always go to Heaven no matter what.

Needless to say, the Beltway outrage machine is in overdrive:

Debbie Dingell responded on Twitter to Trump’s attacks on Wednesday, accusing him of sharpening her grief going into the holidays without her husband.

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside,” she tweeted. “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

On Thursday, Dingell tweeted a photo of her and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding hands, and whom she thanked for “an empathetic hand.”

Oh stop. Washington is not outraged. Washington is thrilled. It has another nonsense reason to wring its hands over Trump for the next 24 hours or so.

People in Washington say worse things than this about other people 50 times a day. They say them about Trump all day every day.

And the suggestion that Debbie Dingell is seriously upset by this comment is impossible to believe. She is a political animal through and through, and she doesn’t care a whit about anything Donald Trump says. She only cares about the opportunity he’s given her to be the left’s Sympathetic Victim of the Week.

So no. Trump does not need to apologize, nor do I expect he will. John Dingell should have apologized for all the harm he did this country in 50 years of misrule in the House, but it’s too late now.

God can deal with him.