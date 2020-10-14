Oy: Cory Booker Demands Amy Coney Barrett - the Mother of Two Black Children - Denounce White Supremacy

Obviously he did this to set up an attack on Trump, but good Lord:

This question had nothing to do with Barrett’s nomination to the Court. He asked the question knowing full well what answer he would get, so he could jump off from there to repeat the lie that Trump refused to do the same.

We’ve dealt with this multiple times, of course, but here is a string of videos showing Trump condemning white supremacy so many times you’ll get bored after you’ve seen a few:

But Booker’s not done. He then moves on to the garbage narrative that Trump will refuse to peacefully leave office if he loses the election, putting Barrett in the position of being damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. If she takes the bait and indulges the question, she appears to give credibility to Booker’s premise. If she doesn’t (and she didn’t), she can be accused of ducking it to protect Trump.

But let’s get back to the initial question: Amy Coney Barrett has adopted two black children and has been a loving mother to them. I realize there’s a left-wing trope that now suggests white people adopting black kids is a form of white supremacy. But for people who are both sane and honest, it’s simple and obvious that Barrett is the last person who needs to be asked this question.

Is Cory Booker a complete clown? Yes No

Did Booker have any interest whatsoever in Barrett’s legal philosophies and qualifications? Or did he just want to use his few minutes on live television to set up Barrett as a foil for his attacks on the president?

She does a very good job of patiently dealing with what she can, but refusing to be drawn in to the nonsense of someone like Cory Booker.

Are these hearings really necessary? I suppose they’re useful in that they expose just how ridiculous the Democrats are, but they’re also a huge waste of time and they accomplish nothing of substance. Can’t the Senate just schedule a confirmation vote today and swear her in?