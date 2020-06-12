Palm Beach County judge keeping Jeffrey Epstein transcripts hidden has ties to those threatened by their release

This is a confusing case, but the parts of it that stink the most are not confusing at all.

Krista Marx is the Palm Beach County judge who drew the case in which the Miami Herald sued several public officials for access to state grand jury transcripts in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Among those the Herald sued are State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Clerk/Comptroller Sharon Bock.

Marx issued a ruling that doesn’t make a lot of sense – that the Herald can’t sue Aronberg and Bock to release the transcripts because only a judge can order them released. Why doesn’t that make any sense? Two reasons:

First, you can’t sue a judge demanding that a legal order be issued. Second, if a judge were to find in favor of the Herald in this suit, that would be a matter of a judge ordering the transcripts released. What the Herald asked for here is exactly what Marx says is necessary, yet Marx denies the request on the grounds that . . . er, I’m not exactly sure what the grounds for her decision are.

True, Aronberg and Bock are not judges. But the Herald didn’t ask for Aronberg and Bock to issue an order to release the documents. The Herald asked for the court to order them to release the documents. And yet Marx’s explanation for denying the request is that only a judge can issue the order?

Um . . . she’s a judge. The Herald wants her to issue the order.

Why would Marx twist herself into such a pretzel of legal illogic to issue such an order. Well. This might be part of the reason:

Krista Marx, the Palm Beach chief judge who also heads a panel that polices judicial conduct, has potential conflicts of interest involving three prominent players embroiled in the Epstein sex-trafficking saga: State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who has been sued by the Palm Beach Post to release the grand jury records; Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, whose department’s favored treatment of Epstein while he was in the Palm Beach County jail is part of an ongoing state criminal investigation; and ex-State Attorney Barry Krischer, part of the same investigation in connection with his decision not to prosecute Epstein on child-sex charges.

Marx was dismissive of the Post’s lawsuit against Aronberg, who has denied he has custody of the grand jury records; and Bock, who has custody of the records but won’t release them without a court order.

Marx, however, did not disclose from the bench that Krischer was her former boss, that her daughter works for Aronberg as an assistant state attorney and that her son works for Bradshaw as a sheriff’s deputy.

At the very least, Marx should have disclosed her connection with the parties to the suit. She didn’t, and it took some good reporting on part of the Miami Herald to dig up the connections. Granted, the Herald had a vested interest in exposing this information. But facts are facts, and Marx is now left to explain away why she’s issuing bizarre legal rulings on behalf of people who are a) connected to her; and b) potentially threatened by the release of this information.

The suspicion here, of course is that those who turned a blind eye to Epstein’s crimes will be all the more discredited when the public learns just how egregious his activities were. Beyond that, there remains the very intriguing question of just who else we’ll find out was caught up in Epstein’s debauchery.

We don’t know what Krista Marx might know about this. What we do know is that her ruling in this case makes no sense, even as it surely comes as a relief to her friends Aronberg, Kirscher, Bock and Bradshaw. The best way to put to rest public suspicion about this matter is to release the transcripts, along with all other documents pertaining to the investigation.

Yet it’s clear some people desperately don’t want that to happen. Who? And why?

