Panic: Italy quarantines 17 million people, tells them not to travel or go to work

Coronavirus is a much bigger problem in Italy than it is in the United States, with 233 deaths and 5,883 infections already confirmed. It’s understandable that the Italians are looking for a move that can dramatically change the status quo.

But there are big moves you make because you have legitimate reason to believe they’ll work. Then there are big moves you make because you’re panicking and you feel like you just have to do something.

This sounds like the latter:

Italy’s effort to fight the coronavirus epidemic by quarantining 17 million people began in confusion on Sunday, as transport services continued, enforcement wasn’t yet evident, and Italians wondered how it was meant to work.

A government decree that took effect on Sunday bans people from entering or leaving large swaths of northern Italy, including the cities of Milan, Venice and Parma and much of Italy’s industrial heartland.

TRENDING: Tulsi dares Bernie and Biden to debate, after Dems again alter debate qualifications to eliminate her

Residents of the quarantine zone aren’t allowed to travel within it, employees are asked to take leave, and at-risk groups such as the elderly to stay in their homes. The decree says police and army can be deployed to enforce the quarantine if necessary. People found breaking the rules can, in theory, face up to three months in prison.

Yet for all the talk of deploying the army and throwing violators in prison, people report that the police don’t appear to be enforcing the quarantine at all. Trains and planes are running as normal and no one is checking who the passengers are or whether they’re supposed to be there.

Announcing a quarantine and then not enforcing it could be worse than doing nothing at all, because people in the quarnatine zone may take the opportunity to flee the region and thus take the virus with them. It’s a good example of how governments sometimes make big dramatic moves to appear to be on top of a situation, but don’t really think through everything that’s required to make their plan work.

Meanwhile in the U.S., the Trump Administration has made a non-spectacular but potentially crucial decision to relax old testing rules, which previously required that all testing in a situation like this be done in federal labs. Trump announced that, under the circumstances, state-run labs would be permitted to do the testing, and the federal government has been providing state-run labs with all the testing kits they need to get the job done.

Should we quarantine people to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 24% (5 Votes) 76% (16 Votes)

The result will probably be the discovery of a lot more cases, with the reported numbers spiking and the media further freaking out. But it will also mean we have better information and can make better decisions of how to contain it, and citizens will have a better idea of the real level of their exposure risk.

Meanwhile, it’s important to keep this in mind: The death rate from coronavirus is very low per the number of cases, at only about 1.6 percent. That’s lower than what you normally get from the common flu, and as is usually the case, the death rate tracks with the age and relative health of those who contract it. It’s nearly 10 percent for those 60 and older, because people 60 and older are statistically more likely to have other health issues that make them less able to fend off the effects of the virus.

Coronavirus is a serious public health issue, but it’s not cause for panic, and it won’t help anything in the slightest if we do panic. Yesterday in church, the guest preacher urged us not to shake hands with each other at the greeting time. The guy in front of me turned around and was looking frustrated, like he wanted to shake hands with people and thought it was ridiculous that he couldn’t. I felt his pain, and told him, “I’ll shake your hand.”

And I did. So if we finally get our first case of coronavirus in Michigan, I guess you can blame me. I followed the lead of our president.

But I’m not following the lead of the land of my ancestors. Italy has a mess on its hands, and it’s not making anything better with big impulsive moves it can neither manage nor enforce.

RELATED: Poll of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania shows net positive approval of Trump's coronavirus handling

It’s becoming more apparent by the day that the panic over coronavirus is going to do more damage than the virus itself, which makes you wonder why the media are so determined to promote the panic. Unless, for some reason, they want things going badly for the country. Hmmmm. Why do you suppose that might be?