Report: NBA has suspended the season because one player tested positive for coronavirus

Contrary to what your mother told you, you can be too careful. You can take things to the point where it’s really not being driven by caution. It’s being driven by fear.

And if someone is going to make a panicky move driven by a growing narrative that masquerades as public consensus, you’re not likely to lose money betting on the NBA’s ridiculous commissioner, Adam Silver, to be that man. Now in fairness to Silver, he’s not going to make this decision unilaterally. The NBA’s board of governors appears to be as bought into the panic narrative as Silver, although I’m sure he’s the primary driver of it.

The panic already started last night, when the Utah-Oklahoma City game was cancelled – and everyone sent home – because Rudy Gobert of the Jazz was suspected of having coronavirus. It turned out he did.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the decision was made suddenly on Wednesday night, when it looked like the momentum was toward continuing the season with no fans in the stands. That would have been an expensive decision all its own:

The owners talked via teleconference Wednesday and discussed various ways to allow teams to continue playing and televising games during the coronavirus outbreak, but the notion of the league doing so in empty arenas generated much greater consensus, sources said.

Several teams were willing to put the games on hiatus, but the rest wanted to move toward eliminating fans from arenas to continue playing games, sources tell ESPN. One team wanted to keep the status quo until a governmental/public mandate dictated change.

In a meeting on the coronavirus crisis earlier Wednesday, the league and the National Basketball Players Association explored how to continue the season without the cancellation or loss of games — while conceding the sport was trending toward a period of time without fans in attendance at arenas, sources said. The NBA is bracing for losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars across the sport, sources said earlier Wednesday.

There was some discussion of moving all the games exclusively to cities that have not yet had any outbreak. We got our first two cases in Detroit on Tuesday, so I guess we would have been out at any rate. It hardly matters now. And no one knows when – or if – the season will resume.

What a travesty.

The principle being established here is that the public gathering of people is inherently unsafe. You can say it’s only until the “emergency” is under control, but it’s worth asking exactly when it ends.

If we force a societal quarantine for weeks and months, and the virus subsides, does that mean it’s OK for everyone to start getting together again? Don’t people object that the virus only abated because everyone stayed home, and that it’s inherently reckless to once again open the stadiums, arenas and concert halls?

What about buying the things we need? Is it unsafe to go to the store? Are you going to order your groceries from Amazon? After what happened in Seattle?

What about gas for your car? What about exercise? Will all the coffee shops and diners go under? What about public libraries? All of the above are in jeopardy if we’re really going to go in this direction in the name of being “better safe than sorry” or whatever.

You’ll be sorry if essential societal institutions collapse because you got whipped into a frenzy about the China cough.

This kind of dynamic happens far too often. A narrative is pushed by politicians or the media or both, and even if it’s not really influencing public thinking, corporate leaders believe they need to “get on the right side” of whatever it is, and they make moves they would never have dreamed of making only weeks earlier so they don’t run afoul of the narrative.

The NBA is going to lose hundreds of millions putting its season on hold, and make no impact whatsoever on the spread of coronavirus. But the panic train has left the station, and there’s no idoitic train Adam Silver isn’t happy to serve as conductor.

Hopefully it won’t be long before decision-makers regain their wits about themselves, and we focus on responses to this public health threat that can actually make a difference.