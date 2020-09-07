Panicky pharmaceutical companies: We promise! We won't rush a vaccine just because Trump wants us to!

How absurd has our media culture become? So absurd that, in the midst of a global pandemic that’s killing people, destroying jobs and ruining lives, the biggest concern coming from our journalistic betters is that a vaccine might become available too quickly.

I suppose it’s obvious why the Democrat/media complex is nervous about a vaccine coming out quickly. All you need to know is that they keep making reference to a possible timeline of “before Election Day.” Why does it matter to them if the vaccine comes out before Election Day? Wouldn’t they want it as soon as possible – assuming it’s effective and safe, of course – so people can be cured and not die?

No, sillies. Their priority isn’t people’s health. It’s Donald Trump’s defeat. The claim that he’s mishandled the virus is their primary case for defeating Trump, and if a vaccine becomes available quickly at his direction – while people are still making up their minds who to vote for – then their entire case is obliterated.

What’s why they, not he, are obsessed with Election Day as the before/after marker for the vaccine. It’s to the point that the media are hyperventilating so seriously about the dangers of a “too early” vaccine, the pharmaceutical companies working on the vaccine are feeling pressure to assure everyone they won’t do what no one is asking them to do:

Drugmakers are planning a public pledge to not send any Covid-19 vaccine to the FDA for review without extensive safety and efficacy data, according to people familiar with the effort.

The joint stance is seen as a bulwark against political pressure being applied on the Food and Drug Administration to get a vaccine out as soon as possible. It is likely to be announced in a multi-company statement as soon as next week. The plans, which could still change, were described by people involved in the effort on condition of anonymity.

The companies involved in the discussions include Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi and possibly others. All are developing vaccines for Covid-19.

We told you last week that the White House is instructing states to be ready for vaccine distribution as early as November 1, which might just be a precaution or might indicate they know something about how well the trials are going. We also told you none other than Anthony Fauci said it wouldn’t be unreasonable to cut the trials short if the vaccine is having such overwhelming success that it’s counterproductive to delay its release.

None of this sounds like “rushing” anything, certainly not for political reasons. It sounds like a recognition that people need an antidote, and that the world needs to get back to normal, as quickly as possible.

Clearly it’s essential to ensure that any vaccine released to the public a) works; and b) is safe. Whether it’s possible to have conclusive data on those two points in less than two months is above my pay grade, and surely above the pay grade of most of the people shrieking about this. Donald Trump doesn’t possess this expertise either, although he has access to people who do.

If Trump’s position is simply that we should release the vaccine as soon as there is no reasonable reason for further delay, I can’t see why anyone would disagree with that. If he’s advocating that we circumvent necessary testing just for the sake of getting it out before the election, that’s obviously not the right thing to do.

But I can’t see anything he’s done or said to suggest that’s his position. All he’s done is speculate, in true Trumpian fashion, that the vaccine might be ready sooner than anyone thinks – and that we should be ready if that’s the case.

All of this leads me to wonder: If the vaccine really is ready quickly, will the media attack its effectiveness and safety simply out of animus for Trump? What if all the researchers and regulators are satisfied that there’s no reason to hold it back, and thus we get the vaccine the last week in October? Would the media “trust the scientists” under such a scenario? Or would they engage in constant innuendo to suggest the vaccine was “rushed” and that no one should trust it or take it?

My premise up above is that they’re more interested in defeating Trump than they are in sparing people the ravages of the virus. If I believe my own premise – and I do – then I guess I have my answer.