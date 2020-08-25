SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

A panicky, unhinged Nancy Pelosi declares congressional Republicans 'enemies of the state'

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, talks to reporters as Congress tries to pass legislation that would avert a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi and President Donald Trump both think they have public sentiment on their side in the battle over a border wall. That theory will be put the test this week when the new House Democratic majority led by Pelosi gavels into session with legislation to end the government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published August 25, 2020 at 8:18am
P Share Print
  1. When it comes to Nancy Pelosi, incoherence is nothing new. The last 15 years of her career have been marked by statements that stretch the boundaries of believably, logic, and the English language. That said, “panicked” is not usually a word I would use to describe her. “Delusional,” sure, but not “panicked.”

Yesterday, though, she took things up a notch.

In a dramatic escalation of her conspiracy theory nonsense, Pelosi labeled the President – and congressional Republicans – “enemies of the state.” In other words, according to Pelosi, every elected Republican in Congress who dares back the President is now a traitor to this nation. To make it clear that she wasn’t misspeaking, she actually said it twice.

She made her remarks on MSNBC where, of course, there was absolutely no blowback:

TRENDING: Maybe Christian institutions could use more serious people as their leaders

Were I a betting man, I’d wager that Pelosi is realizing her last-ditch USPS conspiracy theory isn’t gaining any traction. In her effort to shore it up, she’s confused “being loud” with “being convincing.” This sounds an awful lot like a woman who knows her 2020 efforts are in trouble.

More importantly, I’m amazed that she doesn’t burst into flames when she says the words “support the Constitution.”  Exactly which parts does she support? She’s made it abundantly clear that doesn’t care for the 1st, 2nd, 4th, or 10th Amendments. She also despises the Electoral College, so Article II Section I is out.

I suppose one could argue she’s a big backer of the 16th Amendment, though she’d probably prefer that it not apply to her own finances.

Regardless, it seems Nancy Pelosi has decided that anyone who supports the President is committing treason.  What was the penalty for that again?

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Republican senators, representatives rip into Pelosi's 'gross and divisive' enemy of the state comments
A panicky, unhinged Nancy Pelosi declares congressional Republicans 'enemies of the state'
After Hillary mocks him on Twitter, Comey says 'we made the right decisions' in 2016
Comey says he 'can’t imagine' he's a target of the Durham investigation, so Catherine Herridge explains it for him
Kamala Harris is basically admitting she'll say anything in pursuit of power
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×