A panicky, unhinged Nancy Pelosi declares congressional Republicans 'enemies of the state'

When it comes to Nancy Pelosi, incoherence is nothing new. The last 15 years of her career have been marked by statements that stretch the boundaries of believably, logic, and the English language. That said, “panicked” is not usually a word I would use to describe her. “Delusional,” sure, but not “panicked.”

Yesterday, though, she took things up a notch.

In a dramatic escalation of her conspiracy theory nonsense, Pelosi labeled the President – and congressional Republicans – “enemies of the state.” In other words, according to Pelosi, every elected Republican in Congress who dares back the President is now a traitor to this nation. To make it clear that she wasn’t misspeaking, she actually said it twice.

She made her remarks on MSNBC where, of course, there was absolutely no blowback:

UNHINGED: Nancy Pelosi labels Republicans “domestic enemies…enemies of the state” pic.twitter.com/8TnFfk3VFQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2020

TRENDING: Maybe Christian institutions could use more serious people as their leaders

Were I a betting man, I’d wager that Pelosi is realizing her last-ditch USPS conspiracy theory isn’t gaining any traction. In her effort to shore it up, she’s confused “being loud” with “being convincing.” This sounds an awful lot like a woman who knows her 2020 efforts are in trouble.

More importantly, I’m amazed that she doesn’t burst into flames when she says the words “support the Constitution.” Exactly which parts does she support? She’s made it abundantly clear that doesn’t care for the 1st, 2nd, 4th, or 10th Amendments. She also despises the Electoral College, so Article II Section I is out.

I suppose one could argue she’s a big backer of the 16th Amendment, though she’d probably prefer that it not apply to her own finances.

Regardless, it seems Nancy Pelosi has decided that anyone who supports the President is committing treason. What was the penalty for that again?