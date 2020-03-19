SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Peer-reviewed test in France suggests malaria drug hydroxychloroquine 100 percent effective curing coronavirus

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 19, 2020 at 7:01am
Print

What if there have been drugs available all along that could cure the coronavirus and COVID-19? What if we just haven’t realized it yet because no one had tested it?

Well, over the course of several weeks in early March, some researchers in France did just that. Hydroxychloroquine has been around for decades, and was developed to treat malaria. With an admittedly small group of under 40 people who had been infected with coronavirus, the researchers administered hydrochlorquine. Some of the patients are still asymptomatic, while others had already started showing symptoms.

I know nothing about these researchers or their credentials, but I know what they’re reporting, and a link to their full report is here.

One of the lead researchers appeared last night on Tucker Carlson’s show, and he clearly has a sense of urgency to get the word out about this to everyone:

TRENDING: Arkansas commercial landlord tells restaurant tenants: Pay your employees instead of your rent

Gregory Rigano is identified as an advisor to the Stanford University Medical School. His LinkedIn profile says he became CEO, in January 2020, of a company called Jonas Research, whose mission is simply “end disease.” He also appears to be a lawyer and calls himself an inventor as well.

Feel free to apply your own skepticism filter. It could be that Rigano is simply hawking his own business interests, and the way he announced it did have the tone of a huckster.

But is it really so implausible that something already on the market could work, and we just didn’t realize it until now because no one had tried it? At the very least, the CDC should get on this and conduct its own tests. If they yield the same results, then it could be an absolute game-changer to make hydroxychloroquine available on a mass basis as quickly as possible.

Are you confident a coronavirus vaccine is possible?

And if it turns out Rigano is full of it? I guess you could say we wasted some resources following his lead, but how many other things we’re doing right now will also prove to be a waste of resources?

Someone who can read medical research with more knowledge than I can is welcome to assess this research, but I hope someone is getting on it – and quickly.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Peer-reviewed test in France suggests malaria drug hydroxychloroquine 100 percent effective curing coronavirus
Arkansas commercial landlord tells restaurant tenants: Pay your employees instead of your rent
How to look to God when the coronavirus has taken away things we were sure we needed
By the way, there were more primaries last night, and Bernie got bazooked in all of them
Trump wants $1 trillion spending blowout that includes sending checks to every American family
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×