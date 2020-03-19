Peer-reviewed test in France suggests malaria drug hydroxychloroquine 100 percent effective curing coronavirus

What if there have been drugs available all along that could cure the coronavirus and COVID-19? What if we just haven’t realized it yet because no one had tested it?

Well, over the course of several weeks in early March, some researchers in France did just that. Hydroxychloroquine has been around for decades, and was developed to treat malaria. With an admittedly small group of under 40 people who had been infected with coronavirus, the researchers administered hydrochlorquine. Some of the patients are still asymptomatic, while others had already started showing symptoms.

I know nothing about these researchers or their credentials, but I know what they’re reporting, and a link to their full report is here.

One of the lead researchers appeared last night on Tucker Carlson’s show, and he clearly has a sense of urgency to get the word out about this to everyone:

Gregory Rigano is identified as an advisor to the Stanford University Medical School. His LinkedIn profile says he became CEO, in January 2020, of a company called Jonas Research, whose mission is simply “end disease.” He also appears to be a lawyer and calls himself an inventor as well.

Feel free to apply your own skepticism filter. It could be that Rigano is simply hawking his own business interests, and the way he announced it did have the tone of a huckster.

But is it really so implausible that something already on the market could work, and we just didn’t realize it until now because no one had tried it? At the very least, the CDC should get on this and conduct its own tests. If they yield the same results, then it could be an absolute game-changer to make hydroxychloroquine available on a mass basis as quickly as possible.

And if it turns out Rigano is full of it? I guess you could say we wasted some resources following his lead, but how many other things we’re doing right now will also prove to be a waste of resources?

Someone who can read medical research with more knowledge than I can is welcome to assess this research, but I hope someone is getting on it – and quickly.