Pelosi: 5 a.m. homeschool quarantine classes are 'a wonderful opportunity I wish all children could have'

I think I understand what Pelosi is trying to say in the following video.

As this taxpayer-funded public servant stands in front of $25,000 worth of in-home refrigerators, she discusses her grandchildren. They’ve flown into San Francisco from New York, and they get up each morning bright and early for 5 a.m. school quarantine classes. If you have have kids or grand-kids in a similar situation, you probably know what that feels like.

Your kids are probably missing their friends, missing their teachers, and are desperate to get back to school. They attend a pseudo-classroom via Zoom or Skype and, while everyone involved does their best, it’s just not quite the real thing. On top of that, you’re being forced to work at home and the whole situation is driving everyone nuts. That’s the reality of life in Quarantine.

Yes, we all get to spend more time with our kids, and that’s wonderful. We love them, and we’re doing our best. I understand putting your best foot forward, but people are sick, dying, and economies are collapsing. I’m not sure I’d call our current global pandemic a “wonderful opportunity.”

Nancy Pelosi would disagree. As I said, I understand the “best foot forward” thing. However, I want you to watch the following clip and imagine what Pelosi would say if the exact same quote came from Donald Trump.

TRENDING: As always, Bernie Sanders endorses the pre-selected Democrat candidate after dropping out

I guarantee you she’d be screaming something about how the wealthy get to callously enjoy their time at home with kids while the rest of the nation suffers and dies. She would, with absolute certainty, make hay of this response. She’d use it to attack Trump as an uncaring monster, and she’d use a broad brush to apply that label to every Republican.

Hold her to that standard.

These are the new rules. She created them. Use them against her.