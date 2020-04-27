Pelosi accuses Trump of 'embalming' people as Jake Tapper nods, smiles and indulges her playbook

Forget for a moment that CNN is eager to prove that it can lick Democrats’ boots better, harder and faster than the competition. Also, forget that serious newsman Jake Tapper is a fraud who has apparently sold his soul to any leftist or Nevertrumper that crosses his path. Ignore the now-unarguable fact that Ted Turner’s beast is a cancer on the very idea of journalism.

For a moment, pretend you’re a simpleton who actually thinks that what CNN does qualifies as news.

You believe what they present to you on a daily basis. You feel they’re truth seeking heroes or some such nonsense. Your faith in the nobility of the press is unshaken.

Now, watch the following clip in which Nancy Pelosi accuses the president of suggesting we “embalm” people. Watch it, and notice that Jake Tapper doesn’t cut her off the way he would any Republican who was rambling like this. He simply nods and smiles his way through her time-wasting diatribe.

Speaker Pelosi on Trump’s China travel restriction: “Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn’t as it is described as this great moment. … If you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jpKFxYVCu6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2020

If you’re reading this site – heck, if you’re capable of reading at all – you’re smart enough to know that’s not even remotely what Trump said. But remember the caveat: For the purposes of our exercise, you’re a mental deficient who holds CNN in high regard. So you take Tapper’s reaction as tacit acknowledgment that Pelosi hasn’t crossed a line.

OK, now back to the real world. You’re no longer an idiot and you can see through CNN’s constant stream of BS.

As I said, no CNN anchor would let any conservative babble like that. A guest who tried to smear a Democrat in this way would be cut off mid-sentence, ridiculed, and then roasted. If Tapper didn’t do it, Don Lemon or Anderson Cooper would devote an entire segment to their ‘extreme’ or ‘outlandish’ rhetoric.

Pelosi, though, is queen of the Democrat hive. She gets a pass. That allows her to run her playbook.

In case you’re wondering what her standard playbook is, watch the following clip. In it, she outlines something called the “wrap up smear.” Basically, it’s a con that works like this: You find some friendly media outlet, make a ridiculous smear about an opponent, they run it, and then you say “the press says…blah blah blah.”

Now, in the video below, she’s accusing Republicans of this tactic. However, she’s basically built an entire career around it. She’s employed it in every scenario, from the Iraq War to Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s absolutely craven and shameless, but that’s who she is.