Pelosi applauds Biden's response to assault allegations... Camerota points out that he's never responded

If you’ve ever needed evidence that Democrats don’t actually care about assault allegations – unless they’re leveled against a political foe – you’ve seen it in spades where Joe Biden is concerned.

We last saw this play out with Brett Kavanaugh. If the subject of the allegation has an “R” after their name, or is appointed by evil GOPers, Dems will believe virtually any claim. It doesn’t matter how ridiculous it is. If you’re a conservative or a constitutionalist, there’s a good chance you ran a rape gang in 1980’s Washington DC.

On the other hand, if you’re a Democrat, you are invariably as pure as the wind-driven snow. Women like Juanita Broaddrick and, more recently, Tara Reade are all opportunists or political hacks. They’re just looking to cash in on having known a prominent Dem before he was famous. Left-wing denials are sacrosanct, and are dutifully regurgitated by their media allies.

The truth is, there are bad people on all sides of the aisle. There are also false accusers. So, we look into the accusations and judge the merits.

The accusations against Joe Biden have weight, plausibility, and a long history of corroboration. However, according to Democrats, we’re supposed to give creepy ‘ol Joe the benefit of the doubt they would never give a Republican. In fact, we’re supposed to treat the claims as if they’ve been denied and debunked, even if they haven’t been.

This morning, Nancy Pelosi took this attitude to a new level. She praised Joe Biden’s response to the Tara Reade accusations, and all but dismissed them.

The only problem is, as CNN’s Alisyn Camerota pointed out, Biden has never responded.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota calls out Nancy Pelosi after she says Joe Biden has addressed the sexual assault allegations: “He has not”pic.twitter.com/aIsNKMfpXX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2020

The reality is: Pelosi probably doesn’t give a damn if the alleged assault happened or not. The only thing that matters is that ‘her guy’ is cleared. So, she’s perfectly happy to support a response that hasn’t actually been offered.