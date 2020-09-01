Pelosi: Approve another $2.2 trillion spending blowout so we can tell you what's in it

This sounds awfully familiar.

White House and Senate Republicans are regrettably making progress toward a deal with House Democrats to approve another spending blowout that will be labeled a “stimulus” or a “coronavirus relief bill” or whatever.

We are on record as saying Congress has spent enough on this, and the only thing that’s needed now is for governors to end the dictatorial lockdowns they’re still enforcing and to let people get back to work. No one is surprised that Democrats disagree. We hope we’re not the only ones disappointed that the White House and Senate leadership aren’t telling Democrats to pound sand.

But at least Republicans want to spend less, although it’s hard to put their current position of $1.3 trillion in the category of frugality. And at least Republicans want to assess every dollar that would be spent to make sure it’s actually useful and necessary. (As we said above, none of it is, but we pick nits.)

Democrats, who would prefer to spend $3.4 trillion and have indicated a willingness to come down as far as $2.2 trillion, are embracing a breathtakingly different approach:

TRENDING: Portland mayor refuses Trump's help, then tells him: 'Support us or stay the hell out of the way'

While $500 billion is significant progress, there is one fundamental disagreement over how to approach further negotiations. Republicans want to evaluate and negotiate each major piece of the stimulus package. This was evident in past negotiations where Republican negotiators made offers on specific pieces of the legislation, such as unemployment benefits and state and local government funding. In contrast, Democrats want to focus on the top line number. They want to reach agreement on the total cost of the package and then fill in the details later. This was evident in their offer to compromise on the overall cost of the next stimulus package.

The different negotiating strategies bubbled to the surface this week. Mr. Meadows described this in an interview following his call with the Speaker. According to Mr. Meadows, he asked the Speaker during the call what was in her $2.2. trillion proposal, and she wouldn’t tell him.

“I had a conversation with Speaker Pelosi. And even on her $2.2 trillion counter offer, she can’t tell the American people, nor me, what is in that,” Meadows said. As reported by The Hill, Meadows added: “I said, ‘What does the $2.2 trillion represent?’ You know what her response was? ‘I’m not going to tell you. Let me fill in the blanks.’ That’s not a proper negotiation, [nor] is it anything that the American people accept.”

According to the Forbes story, Meadows “mischaracterized” Pelosi’s answer to him. We suspect he did no such thing. Telling us to pass a bill, while refusing to tell us what the bill actually does, is classic Pelosi.

Are Republicans really believers in small government? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (10 Votes) 33% (5 Votes)

The reason Democrats “want to focus on the top line number” as Forbes reports is that their primary goal is to jack federal spending as high as they possibly can. And not just on a one-time basis. Every time there is an “emergency” that gives Congress an excuse for a massive spending blowout, Democrats try to come back later and bake the additional spending into future years’ budget baselines.

They did this shamelessly after the 2009 “stimulus” of $862 billion that followed the mortgage market meltdown of 2008, quietly baking that $862 billion into the budget baselines for 2010 and beyond. At the same time, they stopped even bothering to propose annual budgets, going instead to a string of “continuing resolutions” that simply continued the spending structure already in place.

In 2020, we’ve already passed one “stimulus” package of $2.3 trillion. If Democrats are successful at wringing another $2.3 trillion out of the White House and Senate Republicans – or even the $1.3 trillion Republicans now seem willing to pass – Democrats will insist in future years that as much of this money as possible be considered automatic spending. They call it a one-time emergency now, but that’s not how they’re going to treat it the next time they need to pass another “continuing resolution” in lieu of a real budget proposal.

Right now it looks like the federal government is on track to spend $8-to-$9 trillion this year alone. That is more than 40 percent of the nation’s entire gross domestic product. This is the sort of spending that socialists like Bernie Sanders and the Squad have been demanding, and that most people rightly regarded as insane. Suddenly, because of a virus, we went ahead and did it, and now Democrats will try to make sure we never go back to the relative fiscal insanity we were mustering before all this.

I know there is a school of thought that Republicans like spending just as much as Democrats, and that their public pronouncements in favor of smaller government are just rhetorical garbage. My belief is a little different. I think most of them believe in smaller government as a philosophical matter, but in specific situations they’re terrified of getting beaten up by Democrats and the media if they don’t “do something,” and the only something Washington does is spend money.

RELATED: Pelosi: The price starts at $2.2 trillion to even discuss another coronavirus relief bill

This is an election year in which they’re afraid of losing the Senate, and they think they’re more likely to lose it if they don’t spend like drunken sailors. So they’ll do the very thing they claim to think is wrong in the hope the voters will put them back in office so they can then restrain themselves and spend no more.

If you’ve ever wondered how we ended up with a national debt of $26 trillion, this is the beginning of your understanding.