Pelosi babbles her way through an incoherent defense of her 'stormtrooper' comment

Two weeks ago, Nancy Pelosi labeled federal agents “stormtroopers.” It wasn’t just a grotesque, inaccurate reference to the Nazi secret police. It was also an insult to government law enforcement officials who are risking their lives to quell the riots in America’s cities. In a sane world, this tweet would render her un-electable:

Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic.@DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

If Pelosi was capable of feeling shame through all that Botox, she would have been ashamed of herself. Since she’s not, she just moved on to her next line of attack. Yesterday, though, she was interviewed by MSNBC’s Ari Melber. He wanted to know if she stood by her controversial remarks.

In true Pelosi fashion, she babbled her way through a stammering, barely coherent response that was equal parts clarification, denial and pride. It was, in a word, unintelligible.

You can watch her deny making the comments she clearly made, then support those comments, and then deflect from those comments, below: