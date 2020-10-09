Pelosi, Who Can't Do Anything to Initiate 25th Amendment, Threatens Trump With 25th Amendment

This is how bad Washington has gotten:

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

The headline Pelosi is looking for, and will probably get, is that the House intends to remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment. That is impossible and she knows it.

The 25th Amendment provides for a majority of the cabinet to declare that the president is incapacitated and incapable of performing his duties. If a majority of the cabinet so declares, the vice president has to sign off on the declaration, at which point the vice president would assume the role of acting president until such time as the president is deemed fit to resume his duties.

TRENDING: After Trump's DOJ Foils a Plot to Kidnap Her, Gretchen Whitmer Calls Him a Racist (and He Responds)

The scenario envisioned for this might be an unexpected debilitating injury, or perhaps a scenario in which the president is kidnapped or missing. It is certainly not that the president is in the process of recovering from a virus and in full possession of his faculties.

And at any rate, the House of Representatives has nothing to do with it. Nancy Pelosi can yammer on about this all she likes, but initiation of the 25th Amendment lies solely with the cabinet. Furthermore, it’s not designed to remove the president from office. It’s designed to ensure continuity of government during such time as he is incapable of doing the job for whatever reason.

Riddle me this: Why is Nancy Pelosi able to say completely nonsensical things about how government works, only to face no widespread criticism for doing so?

Remember, this is the same woman who is insisting that the federal government go $2.3 trillion further into debt with another massive spending blowout before the end of this year. And while she will tell you that this will present no problems for the country, she has just demonstrated that she doesn’t even know how it runs.