Were Pelosi capable of feeling shame, she'd be ashamed of her idiotic 'racism' coronavirus attack on Kevin McCarthy

I’m not sure that Nancy Pelosi, or the people of San Francisco, can experience anything akin to shame. If they could, they’d recognize the hellhole that’s been created by their policies, and they’d change the way they vote. That hasn’t happened.

Now, I want to be clear that I’m not arguing they’d embrace a Republican alternative. I’m simply saying that, were they able to experience shame, they’d look at their feces-and-needle covered streets and they’d opt for some kind of alternative. If that means a slightly more effective Democrat, fine.

The fact that they’re perfectly happy to keep re-electing Nancy, despite her sun-downing issues, suggests they either don’t recognize they have a problem, don’t care that they have a problem, or are simply incapable of understanding the nature of their problem.

Here’s their problem: Political correctness has run amok. Every behavior, no matter how horrific, is indulged and ignored. Rob a store? No problem. Eating your own feces on the street? That’s ok, you be you.

It’s gotten to the point where, if you acknowledge that the coronavirus came from China, you’re a horrific racist.

Check out the following tweet, in which Speaker Pelosi is outraged that anyone – including GOP Leader McCarthy– would suggest the truth is, in fact, the truth…

Apologize for what, precisely? It came from China. It is Chinese. Whether it has organic origins, or was created in a lab, that’s the deal. Unlike all Asian Americans, it’s Chinese in origin. McCarthy is correct.

In fact, Pelosi’s assertion – that saying something is ‘Chinese’ is racist against all Asian Americans? That’s real racism. It ignores various Asian cultures and races in an effort to portray “Chinese” as some sort of umbrella race that dominates all others. That’s simply not the case.

As I said, Pelosi is incapable of shame. There is no depth to which she will not sink, no ‘identity politics’ mumbo jumbo that she will not attempt to sell.

She is an utter embarrassment to her party, her district, and her position.