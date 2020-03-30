Pelosi fled DC for a week, delayed relief bill 5 days, urged crowds in Chinatown - now accuses Trump of fiddling around

On January 29th, President Trump issued the travel ban regarding flights to and from China. Virtually every honest health care professional agrees it was the right thing to do. It saved lives.

People like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer called him a racist.

In fact, almost a full month later, Nancy Pelosi was urging people to get out into the crowds and prove they weren’t racist by supporting businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown:

Speaker Pelosi visited businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown today for a little shopping, a tasty treat, & a fun stroll with family and friends. In her visit, she stood in solidarity with her #CA12 neighbors and reassured anyone anxious about the #coronavirus: “Come join us!” pic.twitter.com/BV2RUbhuch — #DontMessWithNancy 💪💪🏻💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿 (@FriendsofNancyP) February 25, 2020

Then, when things started getting worse, Pelosi and the House of Representatives went home for a weeklong recess. While they were relaxing, a bi-partisan relief bill was negotiated in the Senate. She returned at the last minute, only to throw a hand grenade into the process. It would take another five days before the House – after abandoning virtually all of her far-left demands – would pass the relief act.

Now, she has the unmitigated gall to tell Jake Tapper that President Trump is “fiddling” while people die:

What the president — his denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where — it continues — his delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly. And now I think the best thing would be to do is to prevent more loss of life, rather than open things up, so that — because we just don’t know. We have to have testing, testing, testing — that’s what we said from the start — before we can evaluate what the nature of it is in some of these other regions as well. I don’t know what the purpose of that is. I don’t know what the scientists are saying to him. I don’t know what the scientists said to him. When did this president know about this and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know it? That’s for an after-action review. But as the president fiddles, people are dying. And we have to — we just have to take every precaution.

Please note that Jake Tapper – a despicable, shameless hack – pushed back against none of this. He let Pelosi ramble, never asked her about her vacation, her delay tactics, her relief bill power grab, or her dangerous decision to get people out into the crowded streets of San Francisco. Instead, he gave her the opportunity to claim that Trump was literally killing people, before he moved on to other topics.

If you need evidence that Tapper has abandoned even the pretense of being a journalist, or further proof that Pelosi is a grotesque, opportunistic ghoul, look no further: