Pelosi: Hey, let's pass a completely unconstitutional bill that pretends to limit the president's pardon authorithy

In case you have any question on the matter, let’s just clear it up: Nope, they can’t do it. The power to grant pardons – except in cases of impeachment – comes entirely from the Constitution, and Congress can’t do a thing about it.

Article Two, Section Two, Clause One (emphasis mine):

The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States; he may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments, upon any Subject relating to the Duties of their respective Offices, and he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.

The same Congress that felt no need to take action after the Marc Rich pardon by Bill Clinton, nor after the Oscar Lopez Rivera pardon by Barack Obama, suddenly needs to tear up the Constitution lest Roger Stone terrorize society:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that in the wake of President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s criminal sentence, she plans to support a bill limiting the ability of presidents to take such actions.

TRENDING: Apparently state legislatures have been completely eliminated . . . and not many think that’s a problem

“President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of top campaign adviser Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption,” Pelosi said in a statement on Saturday.

“Congress will take action to prevent this type of brazen wrongdoing. Legislation is needed to ensure that no president can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that President from criminal prosecution,” Pelosi said.

First of all, Stone was not engaged in a “coverup” to shield Trump from criminal prosecution, because an exhaustive two-year investigation found no evidence that Trump had engaged in any such thing. In all likelihood, Stone knew nothing at all about anything because a) there was nothing to know; and b) he wasn’t the well-connected insider he wanted everyone to think he was.

But more to the point, no, Congress will not take action to prevent pardons of any kind because it has no constitutional authority to do so. The power to grant pardons is almost absolute, and the Constitution provides no provision for Congress to take it away. (By the way, just so we’re clear here, Trump did not technically pardon Stone. He only commuted his sentence. That is not a small distinction.)

Can Congress limit the president's ability to issue pardons? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Pelosi knows all this, of course. What Democrats are hoping to do is pass some sort of law that requires presidents to turn over evidence pertaining to pardons, thus fueling more endless investigations. You may be able to spring Roger Stone, but damn it! Adam Schiff will be issuing subpoenas about it until Kingdom Come. (This is probably a poor paraphrase because it assumes Democrats believe a Kingdom is coming, but I digress.)

Even this move, though, is almost certainly not Constitutional. If a president has absolute power to issue pardons, then Congress doesn’t have the authority to make the use of that power conditional on something else. They can’t tell him he’s required to turn over papers if he issues a pardon, because that adds a condition to the use of the power that the Constitution does not contemplate. There’s no reason to think that would pass muster with the Supreme Court, although I suppose you never know what the Supremes would rule if you ever got a liberal majority up there.

That raises another issue, though: Pelosi doesn’t really want to limit the power of presidents to issue pardons. She only wants to limit the power of Donald Trump to issue pardons. Once Trump is gone – either next year or in 2025 – the concern of House Democrats over this supposed abuse of power will disappear as quickly as tufts of hair on a windy day.

But I question whether they really even want to limit Trump’s pardon power. They know Stone poses no danger to society and never did. They know he was convicted of nothing but process crimes in an investigation that showed no underlying crime whatsoever. They know that no harm is done to the country or anyone else by Stone walking free.

And Trump commuting Stone’s sentence gives Democrats one more thing to scream about for the dutiful media. If Trump ever stopped doing all the things Democrats claim they want him to stop doing, Democrats would be in a world of hurt.

RELATED: The Supremes just made it harder for Congress to harass the president with subpoenas . . . but not hard enough

Finally, isn’t Pelosi insulting the intelligence of just about everyone by presuming to pursue legislation she knows can’t past constitutional muster? Then again, her entire tenure as Speaker of the House is a complete insult to the intelligence of the American people, so I guess that’s the least surprising element of this whole story.