Pelosi: You Know, the Real Reason We Need to Expand the Court Is That Population Has Grown So Much

Why of course. Why didn’t the rest of us think of this?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday cited population growth while making a hypothetical case for adding justices to the Supreme Court, saying that perhaps the country needs more district courts as well to account for the larger population.

Asked on MSNBC whether she is “open to efforts” to add seats to the Supreme Court, known as packing the court, Pelosi left the question open.

“I think that Joe Biden has given us a good path. He’s going to have something that people can understand why this is important,” Pelosi said moments after the Senate voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday evening.

“Not just the Supreme Court but the other courts,” Pelosi continued. “In 1876, there were nine justices on the Court. Our population has grown enormously since then. Should we expand the Court? Well, let’s take a look and see. And that relates to the nine district courts. Maybe we need more district courts as well.”

OK. Got it. It’s not about revenge for the Barrett confirmation. It’s not about gaming the system to get a liberal majority. No, you see, we’ve got so many darn people right now, we really need more Justices to represent them all!

That’s a novel concept if I’ve ever heard one, especially because Supreme Court Justices are not “representatives” of the people per se. The judicial branch doesn’t function in a representative capacity. It applies the law in cases between respective parties, and the law is the same no matter how much the population grows.

Why a larger population would require a larger Supreme Court is a mystery to just about everyone. I wonder if Pelosi followed up her pronouncement on this one by declaring, “Good morning! Sunday morning!”

But just for the sake of discussion, let’s take the Speaker seriously for a brief moment.

Let’s assume she really does believe we need more Supreme Court Justices because we have a larger population. OK. If that’s the case, why doesn’t she propose it right now? Congress can convene for a lame-duck session after the election.

If this is such a big emergency, why doesn’t Pelosi ask President Trump and Mitch McConnell to consider a bill before the end of 2020 to expand the Supreme Court? How about, say, four more Justices? Then, why doesn’t Pelosi ask President Trump to nominate four more Justices that the Republican Senate can confirm immediately? That way it will all be taken care of before the next president and Congress are seated.

If she really means it, it would make perfect sense to do this.

Oh. She won’t? Why not?

Well, you know why.