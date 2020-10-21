Pelosi: OK Fine, Tuesday Wasn't Really an Ultimatum Deadline For Another Stimulus

A pity. It would be nice to be able to put the prospect of another debt-mongering spending blowout behind us.

Oh well:

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to vote on the reauthorization of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to back away from a Tuesday deadline to reach a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus plan before the election. The bill reauthorizes another round of the small business loans but is likely to be blocked by Democrats, who have opposed standalone relief bills.

Pelosi said in an interview with Bloomberg her Tuesday ultimatum was not actually a deadline to have a deal but in fact “the day where we would have our terms on the table, to be able to go to the next step.” Asked how a bill could come together, Pelosi left open the possibility a bill might not be passed until after the election, saying “we could still continue the negotiations. It might not be finished by Election Day.”

This was inevitable. Pelosi is under pressure from a lot of Democrats to make a deal with Trump on this. As we told you last week, the White House keeps offering one concession after another while Pelosi refuses to give an inch on anything. Now she’s got the White House all the way up to $1.9 trillion, and she’s still insisting on her original position of $2.2 trillion or bust.

Polls are also showing that the public will blame Pelosi if nothing gets done, because they know she’s the one being obstinate.

For our part, we won’t blame anyone if there is no further stimulus. We will consider it a glorious development. This year’s federal deficit is already a record (by far) $3.3 trillion, and the last thing we need is to jack it above $5 trillion, which would push the national debt to a stunning $27 trillion.

That would exceed the nation’s entire GDP by nearly 40 percent. And if Democrats win the election, they appear prepared to add as much as $4 trillion in new deficit spending every year to fund the Green New Deal or some variation thereof.

So no. We are not rooting for another debt-financed stimulus. We’re rooting for the economy to re-open and for the federal government to finally get its profligate spending under control.

We know you’re laughing, but we can dream. We can also tell you what the right thing to do is even if we know no one is going to do it.