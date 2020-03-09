Pelosi: Panic, for the end is nigh! 'Our Constitution' and 'Civilization as we know it' are at stake in the 2020 election!

Nancy Pelosi is very worried. You might think that’s because her party is headed for a disastrous 2020 presidential loss and, with it, she stands a good chance of losing her position as Speaker of the House. You’d be right, but that’s not what she’s saying.

What she’s claiming publicly is that the President is ‘disloyal to the Constitution’ and that, should he win, it could mean the very end of ‘civilization as we know it.’

No hyperbole there, right? It’s calm, collected, and perfectly sane.

The woman whose party would dismantle much of the 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 10th Amendments is accusing the Trump admin of shredding the Constitution.

As she puts it:

“This election is a very important election. In my view, civilization as we know it is at stake. It’s about everything. It’s about America. We ask God to bless America. What is America? America is our Constitution. America is our Constitution… the genius of the separation of powers. ‘A republic if you can keep it…’ Benjamin Franklin. All of the Bill of Rights and all that that contains, and that is under siege. I think there is a disloyalty to the Constitution.”

As I said above, people like Pelosi despise the federal restrictions imposed by the Constitution – and they particularly hate the concept of a strong Republic. If they had their way, we’d have an authoritarian centralized federal bureaucracy, and all us ‘little people’ would all just shut up, stop complaining, and enjoy whatever scraps it allowed us to keep. In short, Pelosi is the very thing she’s accusing Trump of being…

She continued:

“What is America? This beautiful land from sea to shining sea and beyond, which is being degraded almost every day in D.C. and again, denial about climate and the rest of that, disloyalty to the Constitution, denigrating newcomers, degrading the environment. As America, our values, our values which are being undervalued, devalued by the current attitude in D.C. Now I know this isn’t a political arena, but you asked a political question. So what do you expect?”

The idea that any high-level official within the modern Democratic Party gives a rat’s rear about the Constitution is utterly laughable. The fact that Pelosi is offering this pretense? Doubly so.

If Nancy is so enamored with constitutional protections, someone should ask her why she constantly wants to gut freedom of religion when it comes to virtually any abortion legislation. They should ask her why she is unfailingly at odds with every aspect of the civil right to bear arms. They should ask her why her party’s 2016 presidential candidate regularly berated Christians for their beliefs, and they should demand that she define her position on state’s rights.

The simple fact is, Pelosi – like every sitting Democrat- views the Constitution as either an obstacle, a talking point, or both. In this case, she’s using it as the latter… but never forget that, in her heart, she sees it as the former.