Pelosi: The price starts at $2.2 trillion to even discuss another coronavirus relief bill

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published August 28, 2020 at 2:00am
Fine. No bill then.

We’ve jacked the national debt quite enough already this year, and the only relief we need is to let people get back to work. I realize that’s largely a matter for Democratic governors, but we’re making it easy for them not to do it when we keep sending free money to the people who are being denied the opportunity to work.

Pelosi doesn’t insist the bidding starts at $2.2 trillion because she’s concerned about helping people affected by the pandemic. She insists the bidding starts at $2.2 trillion because Democrats never let a good crisis go to waste, and this is their chance to bake massive new spending into subsequent years’ budget baselines.

And Pelosi seems to believe, rightly or wrongly, that Republicans want a deal so badly they’ll eventually agree to her price:

Pelosi even dismissively described Meadows as “what’s his name?” to reporters and declared that he was only “staffing” the lead GOP negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“They aren’t trying anything,” Pelosi said of Republicans.

“If they are willing to meet us in the middle, then we can sit down and talk. So this is, ‘You called me? I’m returning your call. Are you ready to bring much more money to the table?’”

Talks between the two sides have been essentially nonexistent since negotiations fell apart earlier this month, with a trillion-dollar gulf separating the two parties and messy rounds of finger pointing about who is to blame. Democrats have offered to negotiate a massive relief package around $2 trillion, far less than the $3.4 trillion bill the House passed in May. But Republicans have balked at that price tag, refusing to move beyond a $1 trillion target.

We certainly don’t need to spend $3.4 trillion. We don’t need to spend $2.2 trillion. And we don’t even need to spend $1 trillion. We don’t need to spend any more federal money at all. All we need to do is let the private sector return to what it does – producing, within solid safety protocols, so that the country can get back to generating wealth the way it normally does.

Should Republicans make a deal on another coronavirus relief bill?

It’s a Democrat’s dream to shut down the private sector and have everyone dependent on government. If that invovles exploding the national debt to the point where it’s completely unmanagable, that only becomes a further excuse to confiscate more private-sector capital.

The mistake Republicans are making is buying into the idea that the COVID crisis justifies going back to the federal spending well again and again. It doesn’t. The general public is more than capable at this point of resuming normal economic activity and taking care of itself. People don’t need more unemployment checks. They need their jobs. And it’s only because of politicians that they can’t get their jobs back.

Turn off the federal spigot, and you just might put a little more pressure on Democratic governors to get out of the way and let people do what they do. If Pelosi is going to insist on these terms to get a deal, then fine. No deal.

There shouldn’t be one anyway.

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







