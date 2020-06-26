Pelosi: Let's have a 'review' to decide which art stays, and which art is torn down

“We protect the speech we dislike, to preserve the speech we love.”

If you grew up in the 70’s, there’s a good chance you’ve heard some variation of that saying. It was used almost exclusively by the left who were, correctly, fighting censorship at the hands of the religious right, and Al & Tipper Gore. It is obviously no longer fashionable among hardcore lefties.

These days, their slogan seems to be “Destroy the speech we don’t like, because we don’t like it, and it makes us uncomfortable.”

Nancy Pelosi was recently asked about the rampaging mobs that have decided to tear down statues. Her reply is terrifying.

“I would say, rather than tearing down and defacing, why don’t we just have a review.”

Ah yes, let’s “review” the art and get rid of the stuff we deem unworthy. That worked well for the Germans in the 1930’s. Perhaps we could create a museum where art deemed troubling could be displayed, and curators could tell people how they must feel about it.

Heck, Pelosi herself has already started pulling down “difficult” paintings of once-prominent House Democrats, so maybe she could place herself in charge of the effort. Just imagine the glories of a world where a panel of Nancy Pelosis determines what statues, paintings and songs are acceptable.

Who wouldn’t want that?

“I do think we should do it in a safer way, rather than in a more dangerous way.”

In other words, Pelosi seems to be all for tearing down the scary art, she’s just worried that radical leftists could get hurt in the process. It would be much safer if your moral and intellectual superiors in Washington just review all the art, then censor the things they don’t like. That way, people would be protected both emotionally and physically.

Pelosi, perhaps realizing just how bad all this sounds, then took a brief detour back into the land of sanity:

“…That doesn’t mean just because Thomas Jefferson or George Washington or others were slave owners that we should undermine what they did for our country. These Confederates – Jefferson Davis, Alexander Stephens – they committed treason against the United States in the name of slavery. I think that is a different story. But, you know what, subject everything to scrutiny and make a decision.”

Here’s a suggestion: Let’s not tear anything down. Let’s support free speech, the way Democrats used to support free speech, and extend the one-finger salute to people who would destroy, bury or hide our nation’s warty history. Good or bad, it should all be on display, and we should do everything we can to learn from it.

If we wipe it away, we’re simply doomed to repeat it.